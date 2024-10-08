Some of Oprah's favorites things are on sale for Prime Day — deals for everyone!

From a Kindle Scribe for $85 off to trending faves like Dearfoam slippers, Jiggy puzzles and Corkcicle cups, here is the stuff we're scooping up.

We're just a few weeks out from the release of Oprah's Favorite Things, and I'm sure we're in for a real treat. But you know what would top our list of favorites this year? An epic sale — like Amazon's October Prime Day, which is happening as we speak.



And if you've ever thought about treating yourself to one of Oprah's picks, then now's a great time to do so. Right now, you can save big on some of her favorites from over the years — from the Kindle Scribe for $85 off to Dearfoams slippers at a 30% discount.



All of her faves make standout gift ideas, which means you can knock out a few people on your holiday shopping list while you're at it. Get on it because these deals won't last forever.

Oprah's Favorite Things on sale for Prime Day

Amazon Top It Off Winter Gloves $12 $25 Save $13 I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but winter is just around the corner. How are last year's gloves looking? Take a tip from Oprah and pick up a pair of these beauties, which are half off for Prime Day. "You can’t do better than this fun checkered design; and yes, the index fingertip works with touchscreens," she said. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Jewelry Box $15 $20 Save $5 Store all of your sparkly treasures in this "jazzy velvet travel case," now 25% off. It has seven slots, removable dividers and Small but mighty, this compact case has seven slots, removable dividers, ring rolls and a hidden earring compartment. "Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase," Oprah said, adding that it's "small enough to stash in your purse.” All colors are on sale, but only select hues are $15. Want to save the most? Go with emerald, light green or navy. $15 at Amazon

Corkcicle Corkcicle 24-Ounce Cold Cup $21 $35 Save $14 Everyone and their dog has a Stanley cup — except for Oprah, apparently. She's been singing Corkcicle's praises since 2012 — and this insulated tumbler, now 25% off, is the latest release to make her list. It keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and hot for five, plus it's slim enough to fit in a cupholder and has a stay-flat silicone bottom. "I can’t wait to have my smoothie in the lavender one," Oprah said. Not sure you want to follow Oprah's lead? Choose from dozens of fun colors — some bold and bright, others less so. $21 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 Even Oprah has to try out different headphones until she finds a pair that checks all of her boxes. Even so, there's one brand she turns to time and time again: Beats. She included the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds on her 2019 list, but this over-the-ear pair is her latest fave. "Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best," she raved last year. This pair boasts a 40-hour battery life, noise-cancelling capabilities and maximum comfort. Plus, it's a whopping 50% off for a limited time. $170 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe $255 $340 Save $85 Oprah loves a good book just like the rest of us. And while I'm sure she'd agree that there's nothing quite like cracking open a traditional paperback, there's something to be said for the convenience and portability of an e-reader. Kindle is the cream of the crop and their newest model, the Kindle Scribe, is an e-reader and notebook all in one. "A friend I was traveling with raved about his Kindle, the first to include a notebook and a pen that never needs charging—especially [about] how readable it was in the sun and how much he enjoyed writing notes with it," Oprah mused. Sure, it's pricier than the ever-popular Paperwhite, but it has a longer battery life and more features. Sold? Save $85 right now. $255 at Amazon

Amazon Jiggy Christmas Town Puzzle Kit, 800 Pieces $34 $49 Save $15 The exact puzzle that Oprah completed and included in her 2023 list isn't part of the sale, but this festive one is. It's a tad bigger than Oprah's (300 pieces, to be exact), but that just means it'll give you and your loved ones more time to unplug this holiday season. Once you're done, seal it with the puzzle glue and put your handiwork on display for all to see. That means, you get a family-friendly activity and seasonal decor for less than $40 — that sounds like a steal to me! $34 at Amazon

