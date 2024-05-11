Something borrowed? The growing trend of rented bridal wear

High-end designer dresses are more accessible thanks to companies like Hurr, By Rotation and My Wardrobe HQ - Getty Images

In recent years, there’s been a major shift in the way brides approach their wedding wardrobe. While there will always be those who want the made-to-measure dream gown, a new type is emerging: the one who wants her dress for a fraction of the cost, and isn’t so sentimental that she can’t bear to part with it afterwards.

We’ve entered the era of the rented wedding dress, and it’s opened up a whole new world of possibilities for brides-to-be: perhaps a high-end designer dress that would otherwise have been out of budget, or a series of different looks (one for the registry office, another for the main event, one more for the late-night party).

‘We’re about 150 per cent up year-on-year in rental wedding bookings,’ says Victoria Prew, founder of Hurr, a peer-to-peer fashion rental platform. It’s one of several companies tapping into the sharing economy, including By Rotation and My Wardrobe HQ. Selfridges, John Lewis and LK Bennett also have rental arms.

Jumpsuit, rent from £140, Galvan at Loan the Look

The most high-profile ambassador for renting a wedding gown was Carrie Johnson, when she married then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021. She chose an embroidered tulle gown by Christos Costarellos, which originally retailed for £2,870, instead renting it for £45 a day from My Wardrobe HQ.

Carrie (wearing a rented dress) and Boris Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street following their wedding in May 2021 - Getty Images Europe

The obvious challenge here is the fit. For most couples, their wedding is the most extravagant event of their lives, and brides won’t want to compromise with a dress that doesn’t look perfect. Prew has considered this too. She explains, ‘Most of our brides rent and try it ahead of time, making sure it’s perfect, and then re-rent for the big day.’

Having a bricks-and-mortar presence at Selfridges in London helps: ‘Brides can go in and try on different designs – we also have a big mother-of-the-bride business, and bridesmaids.’ My Wardrobe HQ has a similar set-up at Harrods.

Even if you buy a dress, renting accessories can inject a little unexpected flair into an otherwise timeless look, whether it’s a Simone Rocha bag, or Manolo Blahnik’s cobalt Hangisi heels as your ‘something borrowed’ and ‘something blue’.

Renting clothes is kinder to the planet, too. That’s the icing on the (wedding) cake.

Find your something borrowed...

Organic cotton dress, rent from £17, Roksanda at My Wardrobe HQ; Satin and crystal shoes, rent from £30, Manolo Blahnik at By Rotation; Beaded bag, rent from £62, Shrimps at Flannels

Heart shaped sunglasses, rent from £41.40, Saint Laurent at Hurr; Silk blend satin blazer and trousers, rent both from £448, Saint Laurent at Front Row

Strapless dress with bow at back, rent from £75, Whistles at John Lewis; Crystal headpiece, rent from £75, Emmy London at PS Bridal

Feather trim dress, rent from £62, Rixo; Stretch woven dress, rent from £127, Emilia Wickstead at Selfridges

