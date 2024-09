A son surprised his mum by putting her face on one of the biggest billboards in Europe. Oliver Ryan, 22, wanted to show mum Theresa Ryan, 56, how much he appreciates all she does for the family. And he could think of no better way than putting a photo of her holding a glass of prosecco on the 17.6m x 17.4m billboard in Victoria Warehouse, Manchester. He surprised her with it by inviting her to go to lunch nearby.