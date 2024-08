This Soothing, Cooling Gel Face Mask Creates Intense Hydration That Lasts for Days

Scouting Report: The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask takes care of redness from any kind of irritation. It's soothing, cooling, and just really fun to put on.

I’ll be the first to admit that I usually find skincare face masks rather pointless. While some instill a glow or a surge of moisture for a day or so, I hardly ever find a mask that inspires a lasting, meaningful effect on my skin; but every so often, I’ll try out a moisturizing face mask hoping that it will change my mind about the everyday product.

At first glance, Peter Thomas Roth’s Cucumber Gel Mask looks like an overpriced serving of aloe vera, but after using it for a few weeks now, I’ve become a champion of what I like to call a miraculous green goo.

Cucumber Gel Mask

This bright-colored, jelly-like mask soothes and cools irritated, sensitive skin, leaving a lasting hydration that’ll stick around. The gentle gel addresses an array of skin irritations as well, whether from an unfortunate sunburn, weather-induced dry skin, or a harsh waxing session. In fact, I used the mask on my skin after my last eyebrow wax and noticed that my skin’s redness almost immediately disappeared.

The combination of natural ingredients, including cucumber, papaya, chamomile, and aloe vera, works as a deep moisturizer, so you’ll feel the difference almost immediately after using the product.

While the mask can be solely reserved for severe, super-sensitive skin days, it’s best to use every other day for the most noticeable, effective results. I recommend scooping out a quarter-sized amount, smoothing it all over your face and neck, and leaving it on for about ten to fifteen minutes before washing the gel off with cool water.

Though I haven’t tried Peter Thomas Roth’s other masks just yet, the company also carries an assortment of other well-reviewed masks, including the insanely popular 24K Gold Mask and the exfoliating Pumpkin Enzyme Mask. But if you need a rush of proper hydration ASAP, the Cucumber Gel Mask is your solution.

