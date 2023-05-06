Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wears Canadian designers to King Charles coronation, has fans divided

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (R) attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III with her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau donned two Canadian designers at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

While many eyes were on the newly-inducted King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, fashionistas from around the globe have been dissecting what the esteemed guests wore to the event — and our Canadian representation certainly looked the part.

Alongside her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the 48-year old beamed in a light pink dress with puffy chiffon sleeves.

However, her look is getting some mixed reactions on social media. While many fans love the elegance of her frock, others thought it was too casual.

Here's what you need to know about the Montreal-native's latest sartorial selection.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wore two Canadian designers to the coronation. (Photo via Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

What she wore

Sophie's show-stopping hat came from The Saucy Milliner in Ottawa. The off-centred and wide-brimmed design featured a white lace veil that stood out against her long brunette locks.

The mother-of-three opted for blush pink frock designed by British brand Ted Baker. The dress came with voluminous sheer sleeves, a simple mock neck and a tea-length skirt made from silk.

To hold her belongings, Trudeau chose a lilac clutch from Toronto-based designer ela Handbags. The bag, called the Milck Clutch, was part of an earlier collection and features hand cut rose petals.

ela Handbags' Instagram story showing Sophie carrying one of their classic clutches. (Photo via Instagram/elahandbags).

The Canadian connection

Sophie was first pictured with her husband as they made their way to Westminster Abbey.

The public speaker is known for paying homage to Canadian designers, and this outfit is no exception. Trudeau chose two Canadian designers to accessorize her look, who are both based in Ontario.

Her hat came from The Saucy Milliner in Ottawa, which is known for its handcrafted and heirloom-quality creations. According to the brand's website, milliner Kelly Dunlap "passionately combines professional, traditional hat making techniques, along with the highest quality of luxury, sustainable materials."

To accessorize, Sophie went for a playful yet classy clutched designed by ela Handbags. The Toronto-based company, co-founded by Ela & Martin Aldorsson, uses vegan leather and strives for a "high level of craftsmanship."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's coronation outfit has fans divided. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

What other Canadians were there?

Over a dozen Canadians were reportedly present at Westminster. They were among the ceremony’s more than 2,000 guests, complete with world leaders, aristocrats, community workers and first responders.

Flag-bearer and astronaut Jeremy Hansen led the Canadian delegation and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was also in attendance.

Indigenous leaders were also at the event. This included Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed and President of the Métis National Council Cassidy Caron.

What are people saying?

While Sophie looked happy and at ease at the coronation, not everyone was a fan of her outfit. Lisa Tant, a Canadian fashion and beauty expert, called Trudeau's dress "unfortunate."

Sophie Trudeau is wearing a hat from The Saucy Milliner in Ottawa & an @elahandbags clutch from Toronto with an unfortunate Ted Baker dress to the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/vq097fi7up — Lisa Tant (@LisaTant) May 6, 2023

Another Twitter user admitted they liked the colour of the frock, but "for some reason" it still didn't click with them.

Sophie Trudeau



I like the colour but the dress just bothers me for some reason. pic.twitter.com/sMzEqGXhPg — Sarah Stook 🦆 (@sarah_stook) May 6, 2023

On the other hand, a different fan loved the look and said that the Canadian couple had "class."

The entire outfit! What class @JustinTrudeau and Sophie Trudeau have. — Mari - Reports bots and abusive behavior. 🌻🤔🌈 (@MgtmMoisan) May 6, 2023

Someone else took to Twitter to praise the outfit, and unofficially gave Sophie the award for the "best hat."

The award for best hat goes to Sophie Trudeau 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dALsQPuEXl — Tom Chapman 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@realTomChapman) May 6, 2023

A different fan was on the fence about Sophie's dress. They loved the sleeves and skirt, but thought the top could have been a bit more fancy.

There is something too t-shirt about the top of Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's dress but I adore those sheer sleeves and the swingy skirt is fun and pretty. Justin T is, always, a dreamboat #Coronation pic.twitter.com/3moHVEkYF8 — Barbara Combs 🇺🇦 (@theDreamRabbit) May 6, 2023

