Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wears Canadian designers to King Charles coronation, has fans divided

The 48-year-old wore a hat from The Saucy Milliner and a clutch from ela Handbags.

Julia Ranney
·Lifestyle Editor
·4 min read
Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gr&#xe9;goire Trudeau arrive ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, central London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (R) attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III with her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau donned two Canadian designers at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

While many eyes were on the newly-inducted King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, fashionistas from around the globe have been dissecting what the esteemed guests wore to the event — and our Canadian representation certainly looked the part.

Alongside her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the 48-year old beamed in a light pink dress with puffy chiffon sleeves.

However, her look is getting some mixed reactions on social media. While many fans love the elegance of her frock, others thought it was too casual.

Here's what you need to know about the Montreal-native's latest sartorial selection.

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gr&#xe9;goire Trudeau arrive to attend Britain&#39;s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wore two Canadian designers to the coronation. (Photo via Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

What she wore

  • Sophie's show-stopping hat came from The Saucy Milliner in Ottawa. The off-centred and wide-brimmed design featured a white lace veil that stood out against her long brunette locks.

  • The mother-of-three opted for blush pink frock designed by British brand Ted Baker. The dress came with voluminous sheer sleeves, a simple mock neck and a tea-length skirt made from silk.

  • To hold her belongings, Trudeau chose a lilac clutch from Toronto-based designer ela Handbags. The bag, called the Milck Clutch, was part of an earlier collection and features hand cut rose petals.

ela Handbags&#39; Instagram story showing Sophie carrying one of their classic clutches. (Photo via Instagram/elahandbags).
ela Handbags' Instagram story showing Sophie carrying one of their classic clutches. (Photo via Instagram/elahandbags).

The Canadian connection

  • Sophie was first pictured with her husband as they made their way to Westminster Abbey.

  • The public speaker is known for paying homage to Canadian designers, and this outfit is no exception. Trudeau chose two Canadian designers to accessorize her look, who are both based in Ontario.

  • Her hat came from The Saucy Milliner in Ottawa, which is known for its handcrafted and heirloom-quality creations. According to the brand's website, milliner Kelly Dunlap "passionately combines professional, traditional hat making techniques, along with the highest quality of luxury, sustainable materials."

  • To accessorize, Sophie went for a playful yet classy clutched designed by ela Handbags. The Toronto-based company, co-founded by Ela & Martin Aldorsson, uses vegan leather and strives for a "high level of craftsmanship."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gr&#xe9;goire Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's coronation outfit has fans divided. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

What other Canadians were there?

  • Over a dozen Canadians were reportedly present at Westminster. They were among the ceremony’s more than 2,000 guests, complete with world leaders, aristocrats, community workers and first responders.

  • Flag-bearer and astronaut Jeremy Hansen led the Canadian delegation and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was also in attendance.

  • Indigenous leaders were also at the event. This included Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed and President of the Métis National Council Cassidy Caron.

What are people saying?

  • While Sophie looked happy and at ease at the coronation, not everyone was a fan of her outfit. Lisa Tant, a Canadian fashion and beauty expert, called Trudeau's dress "unfortunate."

  • Another Twitter user admitted they liked the colour of the frock, but "for some reason" it still didn't click with them.

  • On the other hand, a different fan loved the look and said that the Canadian couple had "class."

  • Someone else took to Twitter to praise the outfit, and unofficially gave Sophie the award for the "best hat."

  • A different fan was on the fence about Sophie's dress. They loved the sleeves and skirt, but thought the top could have been a bit more fancy.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!