Sophie makes royal visit to South of England Show

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a royal visit to the first day of the South of England Show.

Sophie met members of the public during an appearance at the agricultural and equestrian event on Friday morning.

The three-day country show at the showground in Ardingly, West Sussex, will feature entertainment including international showjumping and livestock judging.

South of England Agricultural Society (SEAS) chairman Charlie Burgoyne told BBC Radio Sussex: "It’s about the farming community coming together this time of year and showing off its best."

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the president of SEAS for 2024, had a large entourage at the showground, where she made visits to the falconry area and a wicker basket tent.

There will also be beekeeping displays, a vintage agricultural machinery ring and an outdoor foraging area.

About 60,000 people are expected to attend the event over the weekend.

