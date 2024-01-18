Sophie Turner Has Dropped Her 'Child Abduction' Claim Against Joe Jonas

Tensions appear to be thawing for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who are in the midst of working out their divorce.

The Game of Thrones star filed child abduction allegations against Jonas in September, but has now dropped them. In the September filing, Turner, 27, allegedly said Jonas, 34, ‘wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained’ their young daughters – Willa, three, and Delphine, one – and asked for their ‘immediate return’. There were also accusations of Joe withholding passports.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Musician and one third of the Jonas Brothers, Jonas, filed for divorce from Turner in September in Miami Dade County, with both parties having since reportedly moved on with new partners. Turner is believed to be dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, while Jonas was spotted in Aspen in January with model Stormi Bree.

Jonas met Turner in the autumn of 2016 after direct messaging her on Instagram before a low-key meeting in the UK where his band was performing. Fast forward a year later, and the couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post showing a pear cut diamond engagement ring.



Turner and Jonas fast became one of fashion's favourite couples. Whether they were stepping out in colour-coordinated ensembles or attending Paris Fashion Week in matching oufits, it's clear that the pair shared a love of the sartorial. Alongside date nights with brother Nick and fellow Hollywood darling Priyanka Chopra, Turner and Jonas were often spotted gracing red carpets. Turner was also a regular at Jonas' performances.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, officiated by an Elvis impersonator, and eschewed traditional wedding bands for a pair of Ring Pops. Naturally, the festivities were live-streamed by fellow musician, Diplo.

A more formal affair took place in Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, where Turner wore a floor-length gown by Louis Vuitton. Kevin and Nick played the role of groomsmen, and both Priyanka and Danielle Jonas were in attendance.

