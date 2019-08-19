Sophie Turner masters high-low style with these $74 bike shorts

Leading this year’s list of hot summer trends are several looks that are, love it or hate it, cueing nostalgia.

Coming in right after chunky sneakers and fanny packs is another throwback trend loved by fashion influencers and A-listers alike, are the controversial bike shorts. And judging by Sophie Turner’s latest outfit, bike shorts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The “Game Of Thrones” star was recently spotted out and about in New York City with her husband, Joe Jonas, in a casual outfit perfect for the dog days of summer.

Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock More

Showcasing her eclectic high-low style and the versatility of trend, Turner pairs her White Alo High-Waisted Biker Shorts ($74) with a pinstripe blouse and Louis Vuitton Frontrow Sneakers worth $995.

This isn’t the first time the Queen of the North opted for bike shorts. Earlier this month, she was spotted in a similar fit while out with sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra in Miami.

Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock More



As someone who has lived in bike shorts all summer long, I can totally understand why this trend continues to be Turner’s go-to. Outside its initial purpose, when styled properly, these comfortable and stretchy shorts can easily create and set tones of many different looks. Think of them as leggings, but cooler. Rock it with a sweatshirt and recreate a more elevated version of Princess Diana’s iconic sporty look, or be the total trendsetter and dress it up with a blazer like Bella Hadid. But if you ask me, you can never go wrong with Turner’s laid-back way in a classic button down top.

To get the look, scroll through our bike shorts picks.

High-Waist Biker Short More