Sound artist transforms plants into instruments
An artist from Cornwall has celebrated his recent success at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Falmouth-based sound artist Justin Wiggan transforms energy from plants into audio.
His equipment turns electrical impulses from plants into a signal that can be read by instruments.
Mr Wiggan said of all the plants he had experimented with, cacti were "the divas of the plant world".
Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.