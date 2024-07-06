Sound artist transforms plants into instruments

An artist from Cornwall has celebrated his recent success at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Falmouth-based sound artist Justin Wiggan transforms energy from plants into audio.

His equipment turns electrical impulses from plants into a signal that can be read by instruments.

Mr Wiggan said of all the plants he had experimented with, cacti were "the divas of the plant world".

