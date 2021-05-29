11 relaxing products to create your own TikTok-inspired spa night routine at home

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Get ready for a night of rest and relaxation with these top picks for a spa night at home. (Getty Images)

While self-care at home has long been a staple for budget-conscious beauty lovers, a new TikTok trend that has gained immense popularity is the #SpaNightRoutine, with videos already hitting more than 890 million views worldwide.

The classic #SpaNightRoutine offers a full evening of pampering, and includes a sheet or face mask, a lip mask and under-eye patches for maximum relaxation.

If you're looking to get in on the trend and create a luxe, soothing spa night for yourself, start by double cleansing the skin and using a solid exfoliator. Then opt for a sheet mask or face mask that will work on your skin's pores, and an eye mask to tackle puffiness and dark circles. Complete your self-care routine with a rich overnight moisturizing cream, a lip treatment and an eye cream.

Need some product inspiration? We've rounded out some of the top-rated beauty buys to include in your own spa routine at home, all under $100.

This metallic peel-off mask is enriched with natural fruit extracts like raspberry fruit extract, macadamia seed oil and grapefruit extract to help in purifying, soothing and moisturizing your face. It instantly detoxifies skin, makes pores look smaller, improves skin complexion and leaves skin glowing.

This revitalizing biodegradable sheet mask delivers a solid boost of hydration to the skin. The plant-based sheet is soaked in a super hydrating serum formulated with watermelon, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

This bio-cellulose eye mask is formulated with 90 percent natural-origin ingredients that target specific under-eye concerns, like dryness, dullness, and dark circles.

When it comes to giving your skin a deep cleanse, reach for this clarifying mask that contains six exfoliating acids and activated charcoal to instantly clear pores and improves the complexion of normal, combination, and acne-prone skin.

This celeb-favourite dry sheet mask with a revolutionary biomimetic delivery system hydrates, lifts, and brightens the look of skin.

A spa night isn't complete without a double-ended facial massage tool crafted from rose quartz, which helps soothe, cool, and reduce the look of puffiness.

This bestselling eye sleeping mask is formulated with avocado and coffeeberry to brighten, depuff, and treat the appearance of dark circles. It also contains encapsulated retinol, which helps to improve the look of uneven skin tone, and addresses the damage caused by daily exposure to pollutants.

This two-in-one eye cream and concealing primer is said to wake up tired-looking eyes by covering puffiness and dark circles. It's best to use this lightweight, non-greasy, cooling eye cream twice a day to hydrate, restore and soothe.

This gentle dark-spot targeting night cream is formulated with vine sap-derived Viniferine and glycolic acid. It provides hydration for a brighter-looking skin and also contains glycolic acid and natural papaya enzymes to exfoliate and visibly brighten skin overnight.

This nourishing and replenishing face mask penetrates skin's surface layers to provide extreme hydration to chronically dry skin. Activated by skin's heat, the balm warms to a nourishing oil, soothing dry cracks and visibly improving dullness.

This pack of bio-cellulose under-eye patches minimizes the appearance of puffiness and dark circles in just 15 minutes. It includes caffeine to minimizes the appearance of puffiness, niacinamide to brighten the look of dark circles and hyaluronic acid to moisturize the skin.

