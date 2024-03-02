Spanish royal family to mark heartbreaking loss of King Felipe VI's cousin following tragic death

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived in style (Getty)

Members of the Spanish Royal Family are due to mark the loss of their beloved family member, Fernando Gómez-Acebo on Saturday.

Fernando was aged just 49 when he sadly died on Friday due to poor health conditions. He fought chronic respiratory failure for years which were made worse after he caught COVID-19 and the flu.

A number of Fernando's relatives were pictured walking towards Madrid’s Tres Cantos funeral home in Spanish media outlets. He was the first cousin of King Felipe and nephew toKing Juan Carlos.

King Felipe VI is expected to attend the funeral home

According to Spanish publication Telecinco, King Felipe VI was one of the first to approach the hospital where Fernando Gómez-Acebo died and it is expected that he will go to the funeral home where he is being held. Other members of the Spanish Royal family are due to attend.

The reception, held for family and friends, has so far seen one of Fernando's brothers Beltrán Gómez-Acebo entering at the same time as the Duke of Feria, Rafa Medina, and his wife, Laura Vecino .

The sad occasion comes just days after King Felipe reunited with the British royal family to attend a memorial service dedicated to his late uncle King Constantine on Tuesday.

King Felipe was in the UK last week to attend King Contantine's memorial in Windsor

The late King's first cousin was Prince Philip, and King Charles' second cousin. The pair were very close and Charles even named Constantine as Prince William's godfather. William himself would go on to be named godfather of Constantine's first grandson, Constantine Alexios.

Constantine had been suffering with his health before he passed away in January 2023.

An official statement from his office announcing the news of his passing read: "It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at ‘HYGEIA’ hospital in Greece. Details will follow regarding his funeral procession and burial."