These 'magic' Spanx pants have 3,700+ reviews — best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals

Nordstrom shoppers say these faux-leather leggings are "amazing, amazing, amazing — did I mention amazing?" (Photos via Nordstrom)

It's a debate as old as time: Should you wear leggings as pants?

Leggings have been a mainstay in our wardrobes since our early Abercrombie & Fitch-filled adolescences, and some would argue that those rose-tinted memories are exactly where our legging obsessions should remain.

While there may be grounds to keep the athleisure staple inside the four walls of a gym or on the couch, its faux-leather counterpart is a celebrity-loved trend worthy of the outside world.

As versatile as denim and stylish as leather trousers, faux-leather leggings have become vital members of our year-round wardrobes. Paired with an oversized sweater and chunky combat boots, they lend a hand to an off-duty Gigi Hadid-inspired look. Alternatively, dress them up à la Olivia Palermo with a pair of loafers and a button-down blouse for an edgy take on work attire.

Our faux-leather favourite: Spanx's faux-leather leggings, which just so happen to be included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. With more than 3,700 reviews, the best-selling leggings are on sale until Aug. 6 (or until supplies last!).

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Very Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

$65 $98 at Nordstrom

The details

The high-rise leggings are designed with Spanx's signature Power Waistband to provide an instant butt-lift and smooth the stomach.

They're made from a comfortable blend of nylon and spandex and are machine-wash friendly. The leggings are available in sizes S to XL (plus petite sizes); however, Nordstrom notes that they run small, which is something to keep in mind when placing your order.

'Magic pants'

With thousands of five-star reviews singing their praises, it's safe to say the leggings have become a wardrobe staple for Nordstrom shoppers.

The Spanx faux-leather leggings give you a "great shape" and "do not camel toe," according to one reviewer. Adding, they're "definitely a keeper and a staple!"

"These make your legs look great, suck in any lower belly fat, and hold your booty up," raves another shopper, who calls them "magic pants."

"Amazing, amazing, amazing — did I mention amazing?"

"My legs were slimmed, my butt was lifted, and the high waist eliminated any self-consciousness about [my] muffin top or waistline," raves one Nordstrom shopper. "They look sleek and high-quality, and they feel like a million bucks."

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (photo via Nordstrom)

$65 $98 at Nordstrom

While the leggings have garnered thousands of positive reviews, some users note that it can be a "process" to figure out your sizing.

"If you're buying these for the leather look and want to be comfortable, size up — maybe two sizes," recommends one shopper. However, if you're buying them to be "sucked in nice and tight," go with your normal size or one size larger, they say.

The verdict

While there are thousands of products to shop from Nordstrom's famed Anniversary Sale, users say nothing holds a candle to Spanx's faux leather leggings. With reviews like "magic pants" and "amazing, amazing, amazing," shoppers call these versatile leggings "a keeper and a staple." However, some note it can be tricky to find your correct size — something to keep in mind when heading to checkout.

