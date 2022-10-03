Are these $218 Spanx leather pants worth their price tag? I decided to find out

I wore Spanx leather pants to Sunday morning brunch and I think you should too (Photos via Kayla Kuefler)

As someone who has worked in the lifestyle sphere (basically) my entire life, I am no stranger to trying out a trend or two in the name of science.

However, in all my years in the industry, there's one viral style that's managed to escape my grasp: leather pants.

While faux leather leggings, joggers and trousers have more than made their rounds on social media as the cool-girl trend du jour, I've never actually worn a pair — until now.

To learn if Spanx's fan-favourite Leather-Like Joggers have converted me into a leather pants kind of gal and shop the style for yourself, scroll below.

Spanx Leather-Like Jogger (Photo via Nordstrom)

$218 CAD at Spanx Canada

$168 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

The Spanx Leather-Like Joggers are made from soft faux leather and have a comfortable, big-meal-friendly stretch.

The pants feature the brand's famous front shaping panel to flatten and tone the tummy, have two roomy front pockets, and are machine washable for fuss-free care.

My thoughts

I'm going to preface what I'm about to say and admit that I am not normally a leather pants kind of gal. Similar to blunt bangs and tattoo sleeves, while I deeply admire them on other people, I almost solely wore J.Crew throughout high school, which I think is telling enough of my personal style.

Now that I've painted you a preppy picture, I will say that I was pleasantly surprised by the pants! While the texture is definitely leather-like, I found the sheen subtle enough that I could wear them to brunch on Sunday morning without looking like leftovers from the night before.

Not pictured: My fall coat and loaf of bread sitting on the dirty ground. It's called commitment, people! (Photo via Kayla Kuefler)

What I'm wearing: Comme des Garçons Play x Converse sneakers (shop here), Banana Republic sweater (shop similar here), A.P.C. Ella bag (shop here).

I'm 5'5" and typically wear a size six, so I decided to grab the medium. However, I definitely would have been better off with a small. I won't say for certain that the pants fit large as I'm more of a 4-6 than a 6-8, but to compare, I also have a pair of Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in medium and found the joggers fit larger in comparison.

Another pic of the Spanx pants; this time with my larger-than-life aloe plant (Photo via Kayla Kuefler)

What I'm wearing: pink button-down shirt from Mango (shop similar here) & Mejuri Pavé Diamond Slim Signet (shop here).

What other people are saying

Nordstrom shoppers have dubbed the Spanx faux-leather joggers the "perfect" pants for fall and winter.

They're "very leather-like" and "very flattering," according to one shopper. "I have many faux leather pants and leggings from other brands," and these joggers are "much more leather-like than other pants," they write. "Very soft and pliable, without feeling like plastic."

The joggers "have a soft gleam to them," they add. The seam is "very flattering [and] the fit is looser, but it still skims the body."

'Very flattering'

"These faux leather joggers are the best I've tried," praises a second Nordstrom shopper. "They are very flattering [and] don't add bulk in the waist area."

The Spanx joggers are "nice and thick for winter," writes another reviewer. "They can be dressed up or down — very versatile!"

While the pants have earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from Nordstrom shoppers, several reviewers agree that they fit large and recommend sizing down.

"The fabric is fabulous and great quality," says one shopper; "however, they fit ginormous."

"Spanx usually runs small, but these run large," echoes another.

The verdict

Whether you're a leather pants enthusiast or are just coming around to the Olivia Newton-John-inspired style, Spanx's Leather-Like Joggers are the perfect balance between comfort and cool. However, Nordstrom shoppers and I agree that the pants fit large, something to keep in mind when selecting your size.

