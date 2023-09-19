Pandora shoppers are 'obsessed' with this 'sparkly' ring — plus more pieces to shop

This Pandora ring features sparkly cubic zirconia stones and is plated with 14k gold. (Photo via Pandora)

If you love the look of diamonds but don't feel like splurging, Pandora is one retailer you'll want to check out. The Sparkling Round Halo Ring looks just like real diamonds at a fraction of the cost — some shoppers even wear it as their engagement ring!

It's perfectly timeless and super sparkly, so it'll definitely be a showstopper. If you're looking for a statement piece to add to your collection, this ring will do the trick.

Pandora is usually known for its iconic charm bracelets, but they also have stunning necklaces, rings and more. Keep scrolling to learn more about the Sparkling Round Halo Ring and to discover more pieces to add to your jewellery box.

Sparkling Round Halo Ring (Photo via Pandora)

$130 at Pandora

The details

The bestselling Pandora ring is available in sizes 4.5 to 9.

It's plated with 14k gold and has a round cubic zirconia centre stone. It also features a pavé halo of smaller cubic zirconia stones for extra sparkle.

The band is thin and classic and has "Pandora" engraved inside. Given that the band is plain, it'll be easy to play around and stack with other rings, too.

Since it's plated, it won't turn your finger green or anything. However, it's important to remove when washing your hands, going in bodies of water and applying lotions — to avoid pre-mature tarnishing.

You can rock this gem alone as a stand-alone piece for a more minimalistic vibe or pair it with other jewels.

What people are saying

With a 4.7-star rating, this popular jewel is certainly a fan favourite. One reviewer said it's a "beautiful ring" and "even more so in person."

Another shopper said they "wanted an alternative to my engagement ring," adding that it "sits perfectly with my gold wedding ring." They continued to say that "the ring is very sparkly" and they were "really pleased with it!"

A customer said they "have received so many compliments" on it and are "so obsessed." They added that it's "elegant and classic" and an overall "great quality" piece.

However, some people noted that since "Pandora rings run small," they recommend sizing up when purchasing.

If this piece isn't really your style, Pandora has a bunch of other pieces to choose from. Keep scrolling to find one that suits your style.

