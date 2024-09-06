What is Estonia really like? Our expert guide

It was revealed on Friday that the government is considering sending offenders to Estonia to help alleviate overcrowding in British prisons.

In a TV interview, Dame Angela Eagle, a minister in the Home Office, did not rule out sending prisoners to the Baltic state saying the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is likely to be “considering anything”.

Under the new proposal, the government could be renting prison spaces in Estonia, a country with such a low crime rate that 50% of prison space remains empty. Which isn’t surprising. Everything in Estonia works like clockwork: it’s at the forefront of technology with an almost 100% digitalised society, over 50% of the country is covered by forest and Estonian’s love to spend time in them and sauna is a way of life. But what’s Estonia like for travellers?

Its capital Tallinn is a vibrant metropolis where sleepy suburbs are being transformed into creative spaces and design districts have become hubs for innovation.

What hasn’t changed at all though is the medieval Old Town, which, with its gothic architecture and lively bars, continues to attract a steady stream of cruise ships and stag parties.

Want to beat the rush? Take a tram to the northern district of Kalamaja and admire the wooden houses with bohemian cafès. And then, as the evening descends, stroll along the promenade to see the Old Town light up under the setting sun.

Tallinn is at the forefront of Estonia's technological advances

Day 1

10am

If there is one thing you can’t miss in Tallinn, it’s the Old Town. This well-preserved World Heritage Site will sweep you off your feet with its 15th-century charm, cobbled streets, gothic architecture and a bustling Town Hall Square - or 'Raekoja Plats' as the locals call it.

The Old Town is divided into two parts: the lower town and Toompea Hill. Walk uphill to enjoy the Saint Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Saint Olaf’s Church and Cathedral of Saint Mary the Virgin. Then head to the viewing galleries for the perfect social media snap.

Tallinn's Old Town

1pm

Nestled between the little alleyways of Old Town are Tallinn's hidden culinary gems. Kuldse Notsu serves authentic Estonian food with traditional recipes that have been passed down for generations. And because no meal is complete without a dessert, get your hands on Balthasar's famous garlic ice cream.

Estonia has also undergone a drinking revolution in the last decade; a growing number of breweries produce high-quality craft beers there and you can taste them at most bars in the city.

2pm

On a sunny afternoon, hit Kadriorg Park. Stroll along its perfectly mowed lawns till you reach one of the several museums that call this park home, including the National Museum of Art - KUMU. Split over seven floors, this contemporary-looking building hosts works by local artists alongside other temporary and permanent exhibits. The elegant Kadriorg Palace is also a gallery for the museum's more classic collections.

Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn

4pm

Learn about Estonia’s past at Maarjamäe Castle. “My Free Country” is a gripping exhibition that takes you on a journey through 100 years, from the birth of the Republic of Estonia to the modern day.

The outdoor space of the castle includes sculptures of Stalin next to Lenin and a red carpet that guides you to the new Film Museum.

The terracotta roofs of Tallinn

6pm

The best views in town are from 175 metres above ground level. Tallinn’s Teletorn TV Tower gives you a chance to admire the city in all its glory.

Adrenaline junkies can strap themselves to harnesses and walk along the edge to enjoy unobstructed views of Tallinn and beyond. For the less brave, there is glass-floored viewing platform that gives a little glimpse of the height without the dizziness.

Bird's eye view

8pm

Go for dinner at NOA’s Chef Hall. Voted the best restaurant in the Baltics last year, this elegant, tastefully decorated seaside restaurant serves between 9-11 course tasting menus with the best locally sourced ingredients. From charcoal-cooked pigeon to asparagus with truffle, this fine dining experience by chefs Tonis Siigur and Orm Oja is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

Day 2

10am

Many cities have local markets worth exploring and the one in Tallinn is Balti Jaam. Here, pickled cucumbers sit next to Italian cheese and Soviet memorabilia stares 21st-century design in the face. There are street-food stalls in abundance to fulfil your need for a sumptuous breakfast and a craft beer brewery to quench your thirst.

The area surrounding Balti Jaam has plenty to capture your imagination, with a number of independent eateries and design stores too.

12pm

Across the road from Balti Jaam is Estonia’s biggest creative township called Telliskivi Creative City. This one-of-a-kind venture was the brainchild of Jaanus Juss who bought old railway buildings with the vision of bringing like-minded people together. Today, more than 1,500 creative minds use the site, which includes a theatre, photo gallery, and even a childcare service. A visit to the Saturday flea market is highly recommended.

2pm

Graffiti walls and crummy buildings are part of the charm at Telliskivi and F-Hoone is no different. Multicoloured tiles and chipped walls make up the interiors of this shabby chic café, which serves a quality selection of salads, soups and burgers. There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options too.

4pm

Just 10 minutes walk from the Old Town is Tallinn’s hipster district where all the cool kids hang out.

Rows of wooden, colourful houses give Kalamaja a unique identity, one embraced by its culture-loving youth. Also, visit the Seaplane Harbour where massive submarines take centre stage and seaplanes hang from the ceiling. Visitors can take a peek inside the ships to get a first-hand account of what life was like in the Estonian navy.

6pm

Stroll along the coastal stretch from Kadriorg to Pirita, officially named the Pirita promenade. You will share this paved space with cyclists, runners and dog walkers trying to get about their daily life. Find a comfortable spot to catch the sunset and enjoy breathtaking views of the Old Town.

8pm

Prepare yourself for the most medieval dining experience ever at Olde Hansa. Inspired by Hanseatic customs, the theatrics behind this restaurant is seriously impressive, with dark tapestry, wooden cutlery, and even an authentic 15th century menu. A regal feast here includes wild boar, elk and bear.

Getting there

Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways, all operate direct flights to Tallinn.

For more information go to visitestonia.com