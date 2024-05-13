"I spend £900-a-month on self-care beauty and tweakment routine - it's worth it"

A young women spends up to £900-a-month on her self-care beauty and tweakment routine to feel "pretty" and "loved". Anna Grace Scott, 23, started getting into skincare and beauty a few years ago to prioritise her self-care. Now she schedules her life around her "extreme" maintenance routine and spends £300 every month on a facial, nails and blow dry's. Every three months she spends £900 on her hair, and tweakments. But for Anna Grace it is worth it to "feel loved".