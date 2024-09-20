Spending 20 minutes in nature can lower stress levels — plus 3 more reasons to step outside

You know that feeling after a day spent doing a favorite activity at the beach, taking a walk through the park or hiking in the woods: You feel more alive, refreshed and happy. That’s because stepping outside isn’t just about a change of scenery — it’s also good for your health. As someone who’s spent a lifetime exploring the connection between nature and well-being, I’ve seen firsthand how nature is more than just a backdrop. The simple act of being outdoors can transform not only our health but also our mood.

Here are four reasons why immersing yourself in the beauty of the outdoors is one of the most powerful things you can do for your body, mind and soul.

1. Nature inspires a sense of awe — and that’s good for mental health

Have you ever stood at the edge of the ocean, watched the waves roll in and felt completely at peace? That sense of awe isn’t just a fleeting emotion — it’s a powerful experience that can impact your mental health. Research from the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley finds that awe-inspiring moments in nature — whether it’s exploring the Grand Canyon, seeing the Northern Lights or strolling along the beach — make us more generous, connected and empathetic.

2. Nature lowers stress and anxiety

I’ve seen it countless times during the Wellness Walks I lead — people arrive burdened by the weight of their busy lives, and as we move through any walk we take, something shifts. Nature has this uncanny ability to quiet the mind and soothe the soul. A 2019 study from Frontiers in Psychology found that just 20 minutes in nature can significantly reduce cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for stress. For me, it’s not just about escaping the city or getting some fresh air; it’s about reconnecting with a slower rhythm that’s calming.

3. Nature boosts our immune system

What if nature could act as a daily multivitamin? It turns out, it can. In Japan, the practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, has been shown to boost the immune system just by walking among conifer trees. These trees emit a terpene known as phytoncides to ward off disease and illness. When you inhale phytoncides, it activates your own natural killer cells, also known as NK cells, which are the body’s frontline defense against viruses and tumors. A 2021 study found that forest therapy programs, including simply walking in the forest, may improve immune function, and a 2010 study published in Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine found that people who spent time in the forest experienced heightened immune function that lasted for weeks after their visit.

4. Nature improves creativity and focus

In a world where constant notifications and distractions pull your attention in a hundred different directions, known as popcorn brain, nature offers a rare refuge for overstimulated minds. Time spent outside — especially in wild, unmanicured spaces — restores your ability to focus and sparks creativity in ways that technology never can. I often think back to a University of Utah study that showed a 50% increase in creativity after just a few days in nature. Whenever I need clarity or inspiration, I head to the woods or the beach because I know that’s where my mind will expand, ideas will flow and solutions I couldn’t see before will suddenly appear.

There is something known as ART — attention restoration theory — which is the ability to let your brain just be in a state of wonder and discovery and not being so hyper-focused on too many tasks at a time. It allows the brain to reset into a more relaxed state. The key to doing that? Spending time in or looking at nature.

Bottom line: The natural world isn’t just scenery in the background of our busy lives; it can improve health and well-being in many ways. So if you’re feeling overwhelmed, stressed, stuck or simply need a reset, try stepping outside.

Jennifer Walsh is a writer, founder of Wellness Walks with Walsh and co-author of Walk Your Way Calm.