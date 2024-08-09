"I spent two days in London with £0 - blagging free hotel, meals and 4* spa day"

A man enjoyed two days in London without spending a penny - by blagging a free hotel, meals and even a 4* spa day. George Redfern, 21, decided to see if he could survive in the capital for two days without spending any money - starting his challenge on August 3. He arrived at Euston Station at 9.03am and headed to Premier Inn Westminster Abbey Hotel - where he was able to grab a free coffee and plan the day ahead. From there, George managed to blag free food from luxury hotel The Dilly and kip overnight in the lobby at The Generator Hostel, Shepherd's Bush, London. The next day he even snuck into a 4* hotel spa - enjoying a dip in the pool and use of their sauna.