13 of the best SPF beauty products that will help protect your skin

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

These products will help to make sure our skin is protected from harmful UV rays all summer long.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer weather is here — and it’s important to remember that as we’re soaking up all that feel-good vitamin D, we need to give our skin the extra love and care it needs to be protected from the sun.

Using SPF can decrease the risk of skin cancer, prevent signs of aging and maintain an even skin tone by protecting you from sun damage and harmful air pollutants.

The damage caused by the sun comes from ultraviolet rays, UVA and UVB. UVB rays are easy to see because it causes sunburns. UVA rays are more dangerous because they go deeper into the skin and they can impact your skin all year round, even on a cloudy day.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends that we use products with SPF 15 every day when leaving your house and use a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.

The Skin Cancer Foundation also notes that regular daily use of SPF 15 sunscreen can reduce your risk of skin cancers and skin precancers by 40 per cent.

It's important to incorporate SPF into your beauty regimen — so we've rounded up 13 products to help you do just that.

L’Oréal Paris Rosy Tone Day Cream SPF 30 - Shoppers Drug Mart, $39

The Rosy Tone Day Cream SPF 30 renews and revives the natural pink tone of skin that is lost with age, creating a youthful-looking glow, while providing sun protection. It’s the perfect age-defying day moisturizer.

SHOP IT: Shoppers Drug Mart, $39

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation - Dermstore, $66

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation is a great option if you're looking for breathable makeup. Made with Ceravitae, an advanced complex, this aloe-based foundation delivers oxygen straight to compromised skin cells, which helps encourage healing and healthy collagen growth. Free of fragrance, oil, dyes and parabens, this foundation is water-resistant through swimming and exercising and offers an SPF 30 protection.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Dermstore, $66

Fit Me Primer - Amazon, $10

This matte and poreless primer offers SPF20 protection while instantly controlling shine and blurring pores for flawless-looking skin with a mattified finish for up to 16 hours.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $10

ALSO SEE: 9 best body acne treatments to get rid of breakouts on your back

Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+ - IT Cosmetics, $52

The Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ will not only give you a flawless look but will give you the benefits that come with using SPF while protecting you from both UVA and UVB rays. This is a seven-in-one product: it’s a full-coverage foundation, a moisturizing day cream, dark spot concealer, SPF 50, hydrating anti-aging serum and acts as a brightening colour corrector and primer.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $52

Taurah Zino Sunscreen Stick - Taurah, $25

The Zinc Sunscreen Stick is formulated with 100 per cent natural ingredients like sunflower seed oil, beeswax, organic olive oil, tocopherol, aloe vera leaf extract, canola oil and a mineral zinc base to protect your skin. It's a super easy sunscreen to throw in your purse and apply on the go.

SHOP IT: Taurah, $25

Revitalift Triple Power LZR Anti-Aging Day Lotion SPF 30 - Amazon, $31 (originally $34)

L’Oréal Paris’ Revitalift Triple Power LZR Anti-Aging Day Lotion SPF 30 contains the trifecta of skincare ingredients: Pro-Retinol, Vitamin C, and SPF. Sunscreen is the most effective anti-aging skincare ingredient, Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant to boost your skin's radiance, and the ​​Retinoids work at a deep level by affecting gene expression and causing enhanced collagen production and skin smoothing.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $31 (originally $34)

Jack Black Moisture Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 - Sephora, $11

This hydrating lip balm soothes and relieves dry, chapped, irritated lips. Its SPF 25 also helps protect your lips from the sun.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $11

Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30 - Well.ca, $20

When you're spending a lot of time in the sun, it's important that you remember to protect your scalp. If you're not a hat person you should try out Sun Bum's Scalp & Hair Mist. It's a lightweight, fast-drying scalp mist that won't weigh your hair down or make it feel greasy.

SHOP IT: Well.ca, $20

Neutrogena Anti Aging Face Moisturizer for Dark Spots, Rapid Tone Repair Cream SPF 30 - Amazon, $32

This repair cream is scientifically proven to help brighten skin to reduce the look of dark spots and discolouration, improve skin's clarity and radiance, and smooth the look of fine lines. Its SPF 30 also helps protect from the sun's harmful rays and it works well under makeup.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $32

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Fenty Beauty Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 - Sephora, $46

Fenty Beauty's refillable two-in-one pink sunscreen moisturizer is lightweight, oil-free, non-comedogenic, and invisible. It also targets dark spots and is makeup-friendly.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $46

Nivea Q10 POWER Anti-wrinkle SPF 30 + Firming Moisturizer - Amazon, $20

The Nivea Q10 power anti-wrinkle firming moisturizer offers an SPF 30 protection and it visibly reduces lines and wrinkles in four weeks. It leaves your skin feeling and looking firmer in just two weeks.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $20

Supergoop! (Re)setting Powder SPF 45 PA+++ - Sephora, $40

Supergoop's (re)setting powder is a 100 per cent mineral setting powder with SPF 45 that mattifies shine and sets makeup in one universal, translucent shade. Reapply your sunscreen with this sweat-resistant, translucent formula that helps to smooth the look of skin and reduces shine.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $40

Coppertone Glow Sunscreen with Shimmer - Shoppers Drug Mart, $14

If you want a sunscreen with shimmer for a beautiful glow, this is the one for you. It has a lightweight formula that glides on effortlessly and dries quickly.

SHOP IT: Shoppers Drug Mart, $14

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.