Spice Girls fans demand refunds over "diabolical" sound at latest live show

The Spice Girls tour has been hit by yet more complaints, with fans demanding refunds due to “diabolical” sound.

Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton brought their highly anticipated Spice World 2019 reunion tour to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Monday night.

The Too Much singers performed in driving rain - which fans were forced to endure as the roof of the sports stadium had been left open - and many took to Twitter to complain they could not hear the sound coming from the stage.

Rhys Perrett tweeted: "@spicegirls not much better in Cardiff... The sound was awful again.. What a way to spend money! #refundplease."

Kate Carr wrote: "@spicegirls how disappointing to spend money on a ticket to see you @principalitysta and the support act stole the show! Sound was pants! #shuttheroof #sackthesoundguys #refundwanted"

#SpiceGirls we’re amazing tonight in Cardiff @principalitysta just a shame the sound was diabolical ... such a shame really needs to be looked into @spicegirls @GeriHalliwell @EmmaBunton @OfficialMelB @MelanieCmusic hopefully be sorted by Wembley next time I see you pic.twitter.com/i9IHnRZBoS — Dariush❌ (@D_Roosh) May 28, 2019

Another fan branded the sound “diabolical” and said it “really needs to be looked into”.

And Alexandra Jayne tweeted: “Okay so @spice girls was so much fun however the sound was atrocious and you could not hear what they actually said! So disappointing when you pay soo much for a once in a life time opportunity.”

Fans had paid in the region of £60 to £100 to see Scary, Baby, Sporty and Ginger Spice’s reunion shows and many were not happy.

The tour opened at Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday night, where large numbers of the audience were said to have walked out in protest over the sound issues.

Mel B later posted a video message on Instagram, telling ticket holders: “Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight. We will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.”

The days leading up to the concert had seen the band dogged by rumours they were in crisis. Horner and Mel B were said to have fallen out after Mel B claimed she and Horner had had a lesbian fling during the nineties, which Horner denied.

Mel B and Geri Horner embrace on stage at the opening night of the Spice Girls Spice World 2019 reunion tour in Dublin (Credit: Andrew Timms/PA) More

And Scary Spice was forced to deny reports she had gone blind in one eye after being struck with a painful eye infection.

Performing on the stage in Dublin Mel B and Horner appeared to have put their rift behind them as they were pictured embracing in between songs.

Victoria Beckham - who chose not to take part in the tour after several meetings - sent the rest of the band a good luck message on Instagram, writing: “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB”

The Spice Girls continue their tour in Manchester from Wednesday and will then play Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol, before finishing with three show’s at London’s Wembley Stadium.

