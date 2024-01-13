Can spiders get headaches and why do we need ears? Try our kids’ quiz
Martha asks: can spiders get headaches?
No, because they don’t have a head separate from their body
Probably not – they have a simple nervous system, without a centralised brain
Only the biggest, cleverest spiders get them
Yes! Humans aren’t special for getting them
Zoe, 4, asks: why do humans need to have ears?
To help us hear and keep our balance
So we have something to try to wiggle on our heads
Because they look good
There’s no reason – they developed totally randomly
Ruby, 11, asks: how does Bluetooth work?
It sends tiny blue bugs carrying messages from one device to another
It uses magnetic fields – that’s why the devices need to be close together
It uses radio waves to transmit data
It’s magic!
Sophia, 8, asks: how many cells are in a bunny rabbit?
About 100 million
About 100 billion
About 100 trillion
We don’t know exactly, but probably in the trillions
Osmo, 6, asks: why are candles made with wax?
Because it burns more slowly than other things and is easy to shape
Because candle makers needed to use something that wasn’t edible
Because it smells nice when it burns
It’s a tradition that dates back centuries
Solutions
1:B - Scientists think that spiders probably don’t get headaches. This is because they don’t have as complex a nervous system as we humans do., 2:A - Ears are essential for our sense of balance! Inside our ears, there are tiny structures that help us maintain equilibrium. They not only allow us to hear but also play a crucial role in helping us stay steady on our feet by detecting changes in motion and position., 3:C - Bluetooth technology uses radio waves to transmit data between devices wirelessly. It’s like a secret language between devices, allowing them to share information without any cords or cables!, 4:D - We don’t know exactly how many cells a rabbit has – there is no practical way of counting. But scientists think that a human is made up of about 37 trillion cells, so that’s a good starting point., 5:A - Candles are made with wax because it burns at a slower rate than other materials, providing light for a longer period. It can also be easily moulded into different shapes and designs.
Scores
5 and above.
4 and above.
3 and above.
2 and above.
0 and above.
1 and above.
Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.
Does your child have a question? Submit one here