Can spiders get headaches and why do we need ears? Try our kids’ quiz

Martha asks: can spiders get headaches? No, because they don’t have a head separate from their body Probably not – they have a simple nervous system, without a centralised brain Only the biggest, cleverest spiders get them Yes! Humans aren’t special for getting them Zoe, 4, asks: why do humans need to have ears? To help us hear and keep our balance So we have something to try to wiggle on our heads Because they look good There’s no reason – they developed totally randomly Ruby, 11, asks: how does Bluetooth work? It sends tiny blue bugs carrying messages from one device to another It uses magnetic fields – that’s why the devices need to be close together It uses radio waves to transmit data It’s magic! Sophia, 8, asks: how many cells are in a bunny rabbit? About 100 million About 100 billion About 100 trillion We don’t know exactly, but probably in the trillions Osmo, 6, asks: why are candles made with wax? Because it burns more slowly than other things and is easy to shape Because candle makers needed to use something that wasn’t edible Because it smells nice when it burns It’s a tradition that dates back centuries

1:B - Scientists think that spiders probably don’t get headaches. This is because they don’t have as complex a nervous system as we humans do., 2:A - Ears are essential for our sense of balance! Inside our ears, there are tiny structures that help us maintain equilibrium. They not only allow us to hear but also play a crucial role in helping us stay steady on our feet by detecting changes in motion and position., 3:C - Bluetooth technology uses radio waves to transmit data between devices wirelessly. It’s like a secret language between devices, allowing them to share information without any cords or cables!, 4:D - We don’t know exactly how many cells a rabbit has – there is no practical way of counting. But scientists think that a human is made up of about 37 trillion cells, so that’s a good starting point., 5:A - Candles are made with wax because it burns at a slower rate than other materials, providing light for a longer period. It can also be easily moulded into different shapes and designs.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

