Sport Chek's Black Friday sale now has deals of up to 70% off — including deals on Apple AirPods

Gearing up for the holidays? Then Sport Chek's Black Friday sale is one deal event you'll want to check out.

The Canadian retailer's biggest shopping event of the season is in full swing, and runs through Nov. 29. Select styles from brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Fitbit and Columbia are included in the sale, with markdowns of up to 70 per cent off.

You'll also find some major savings on items that you don't often find marked down — including Apple AirPods, Theragun massagers, and fitness trackers.

Whether you're shopping for a loved one or are treating yourself to some pre-Christmas indulgences, you're not going to want to miss out on these top Sport Chek deals. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best Black Friday sale picks to shop before they sell out.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Image via Sport Chek.

No workout would be complete without music, and these classic Apple AirPods keep things cord-free for extra convenience.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $215 (originally $269)

Ripzone Women's Nest Sherpa Hoodie. Image via Sport Chek.

Beat the chill of winter with this fuzzy sherpa sweater that's made with an oversized fir for extra comfort.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $36 (originally $59)

Theragun Prime. Image via Sport Chek.

Ease discomfort, soothe tight muscles and tension, and help your body recover faster with this massaging gun.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $329 (originally $399)

Under Armour Men's Sportstyle Jogger Pants. Image via Sport Chek.

Sporty joggers that can be worn on or off the field, these Under Armour pants are a great addition to any casual wardrobe.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $42 (originally $69)

K2 Disruption 76 Alliance Women's Skis. Image via Sport Chek.

Gear up for a day on the slopes with these lightweight skis that are designed to enhance your performance.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $330 (originally $549)

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Jacket. Image via Sport Chek.

Cozy up in this longer-length parka that's made using synthetic down insulation and thermal-reflective lining for extra warmth.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $156 (originally $259)

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker + GPS. Image via Sport Chek.

With innovative tracking for stress management, high/low heart rate notifications, built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, Active Zone Minutes and up to seven days of battery life, this fitness watch does it all.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $169 (originally $229)

Woods Men's Smythe Stretch Parka. Image via Sport Chek.

Available in navy, black or military green, this down-filled parka is designed to help you take on any winter activity in style.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $140 (originally $350)

Timberland Women's Ellendale Casual Boot. Image via Sport Chek.

With a leather upper and thick rubber sole, these boots have a rugged feel that's ready for all your outdoor adventures.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $100 (originally $139)

Ripzone Women's Bedford Flannel Pants. Image via Sport Chek.

You can never go wrong with a pair of flannel PJs around the holidays, especially when they ring in at just $15.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $15 (originally $30)

Adidas Men's Kaptir Super Shoes. Image via Sport Chek.

These casual sneakers are inspired by performance running shoes, and feature details like a Boost midsole for comfort.

SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $78 (originally $129)

