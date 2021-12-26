Sport Chek's Boxing Day sale is here: Save on AirPods, Nike sneakers, smartwatches and more
Try as we might, we don't always get what we want for Christmas. If you found yourself short a gift or two this holiday season, Sport Chek's Boxing Day sale is a great opportunity to pick up everything you still have your eye on.
Through Dec. 27, Sport Chek shoppers can take 20 per cent off select regular-priced items with the code BOX21 at checkout (brand restrictions apply).
More than 5,400 items are included in the retailer's online-only Boxing Day sale, with everything from men's and women's apparel to equipment and gear up for grabs.
To check out highlights from the limited-time 20 per cent off sale and other Boxing Week deals from Sport Chek, shop our picks below.
Apple AirPods
This hardly ever happens! Right now, Sport Chek shoppers can save $36 on these top-rated Apple AirPods. "Great price, service, and delivery!" raved one five-star reviewer.
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker + GPS
Sport Chek shoppers can save big on a Fitbit for the new year. The smartwatch tracks your steps, calories, and more and gives you a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability to help optimize your workout routine.
Volkl Flair Elite Women's Skis 2021/22 & vMotion 10.0 GW Bindings
Avid skiers won't want to miss out on this Boxing Day deal: Right now, shoppers can save a whopping $349 on these women's Volkl Flair Elite skis.
Ripzone Men's Sanford Pullover Hoodie
This brushed-fleece sweater is the perfect accompaniment to cold winter days. The men's style is available in four colours: black, dark black, grey and thyme.
Timberland Women's Ellendale Casual Boot
With more than 300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating backing them up, Sport Chek shoppers call these women's winter shoes "A+++ boots."
Columbia Men's Valley Point Insulated Jacket
Shoppers can save $99 on this Columbia men's jacket. The slope-ready style comes with a ski pass pocket and adjustable hood.
Nike Women's Air Max Bella TR 4 Training Shoes
Workout in style in the new year with these top-rated women's Nike sneakers. Available in three colours, shoppers can take home the shoes for 20 per cent off right now.
Giro Onset Ski & Snowboard Goggles
Having earned an average rating of 4.7 stars, Sport Chek shoppers call these ski and snowboard goggles "high quality" and say they're great goggles for both cloudy and sunny days.
Pur Serenity 8lb Weighted Outdoor Blanket
This top-rated Pur Serenity 8lb Weighted Outdoor Blanket is water-resistant, lightweight, and extremely durable, making it perfect for camping trips and beyond.
Nike Women's Revolution 5 Running Shoes
New Nike runners? Yes, please. These top-rated women's running shoes have been called the "perfect walking shoe" by Sport Chek shoppers.
Suunto 7 GPS Sport Smartwatch
Powered by Wear OS by Google, this smartwatch brings the best of Google to your wrist, including Google Pay and Google Fit.
