Sport Chek's Boxing Day sale is here: Save on AirPods, Nike sneakers, smartwatches and more

Sport Chek Canada's Boxing Day sale is here — and the deals are incredible (Photos via Sport Chek)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Try as we might, we don't always get what we want for Christmas. If you found yourself short a gift or two this holiday season, Sport Chek's Boxing Day sale is a great opportunity to pick up everything you still have your eye on.

Through Dec. 27, Sport Chek shoppers can take 20 per cent off select regular-priced items with the code BOX21 at checkout (brand restrictions apply).

More than 5,400 items are included in the retailer's online-only Boxing Day sale, with everything from men's and women's apparel to equipment and gear up for grabs.

To check out highlights from the limited-time 20 per cent off sale and other Boxing Week deals from Sport Chek, shop our picks below.

Apple AirPods (Photo via Sport Chek)

This hardly ever happens! Right now, Sport Chek shoppers can save $36 on these top-rated Apple AirPods. "Great price, service, and delivery!" raved one five-star reviewer.

$143 $179 at Sport Chek

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker + GPS (Photo via Sport Chek)

Sport Chek shoppers can save big on a Fitbit for the new year. The smartwatch tracks your steps, calories, and more and gives you a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability to help optimize your workout routine.

$167 $229 at Sport Chek

Volkl Flair Elite Women's Skis 2021/22 & vMotion 10.0 GW Bindings (Photo via Sport Chek)

Avid skiers won't want to miss out on this Boxing Day deal: Right now, shoppers can save a whopping $349 on these women's Volkl Flair Elite skis.

$350 $699 at Sport Chek

Ripzone Men's Sanford Pullover Hoodie (Photo via Sport Chek)

This brushed-fleece sweater is the perfect accompaniment to cold winter days. The men's style is available in four colours: black, dark black, grey and thyme.

Story continues

$25 $49 at Sport Chek

Timberland Women's Ellendale Casual Boot (Photo via Sport Chek)

With more than 300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating backing them up, Sport Chek shoppers call these women's winter shoes "A+++ boots."

$90 $139 at Sport Chek

Columbia Men's Valley Point Insulated Jacket (Photo via Sport Chek)

Shoppers can save $99 on this Columbia men's jacket. The slope-ready style comes with a ski pass pocket and adjustable hood.

$100 $199 at Sport Chek

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Nike Women's Air Max Bella TR 4 Training Shoes (Photo via Sport Chek)

Workout in style in the new year with these top-rated women's Nike sneakers. Available in three colours, shoppers can take home the shoes for 20 per cent off right now.

$84 $105 at Sport Chek

Giro Onset Ski & Snowboard Goggles (Photo via Sport Chek)

Having earned an average rating of 4.7 stars, Sport Chek shoppers call these ski and snowboard goggles "high quality" and say they're great goggles for both cloudy and sunny days.

$100 $199 at Sport Chek

Pur Serenity 8lb Weighted Outdoor Blanket (Photo via Sport Chek)

This top-rated Pur Serenity 8lb Weighted Outdoor Blanket is water-resistant, lightweight, and extremely durable, making it perfect for camping trips and beyond.

$52 $129 at Sport Chek

Nike Women's Revolution 5 Running Shoes (Photo via Sport Chek)

New Nike runners? Yes, please. These top-rated women's running shoes have been called the "perfect walking shoe" by Sport Chek shoppers.

$70 $88 at Sport Chek

Suunto 7 GPS Sport Smartwatch (Photo via Sport Chek)

Powered by Wear OS by Google, this smartwatch brings the best of Google to your wrist, including Google Pay and Google Fit.

$369 $519 at Sport Chek

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.