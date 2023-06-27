Sport Chek is having a massive online flash sale: Best Cyber Sale deals up to 60% off

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save on clothes, shoes, sports gear and more at Sport Chek — but only for two days.

Save up to 60% with the Sport Chek Cyber Sale.

If you're on the hunt for summer deals, don't miss Sport Chek's latest sale — but you'll have to hurry!

Right now, the retailer is offering up to 60 per cent off of hundreds of summer styles with their Summer Cyber Sale. The two-day online only sale runs until 11:59 p.m. EST on June 28, no discount code necessary.

Included in this sale, you’ll find everything from clothing and shoes to camping gear, fitness equipment and even gear to support your favourite sports teams.

Since the clock is ticking on these sale finds, scroll through to shop the best deals from Sport Chek's Summer Cyber sale below.

Best Sport Chek deals for men

Toronto Blue Jays Bulletin Club Lettering Hoodie. Image via Sport Chek.

Jays season is in full swing, so show your support with this cozy fleece hoodie.

$48 $80 at Sport Chek

adidas Men's Stan Smith Shoes. Image via Sport Chek.

These classic sneakers pair well with everything in your wardrobe, making them a stylish MVP for summer.

$72 $120 at Sport Chek

Woods Men's Jervis River Topo Shorts. Image via Sport Chek.

Comfortable shorts are essential for your summer adventures, and this pair is made from quick-drying fabric to wear on and off the water.

$25 $50 at Sport Chek

Helly Hansen Men's Nord Graphic 2 T Shirt. Image via Sport Chek.

This graphic T-shirt might just become your new everyday favourite.

$24 $40 at Sport Chek

Under Armour Golf Men's JS Tour Hat. Image via Sport Chek.

Whether you're on or off the golf course, this breathable hat offers sun protection and an Iso-Chill sweatband and lining.

$28 $40 at Sport Chek

Best Sport Chek deals for women

Reebok Women's Workout Us Mesh Tank. Image via Sport Chek.

When it's time to break a sweat, reach for this breathable tank, which features mesh panels at the back for added ventilation.

$21 $35 at Sport Chek

Under Armour Women's Infinity Sports Bra. Image via Sport Chek.

Designed with targeted compression and support, this sports bra is perfect for high impact activities like running, HIIT, or sports.

$42 $70 at Sport Chek

Woods Women's Grayling Sandals. Image via Sport Chek.

These rugged sandals are up for anything, and can take you from the trails to the pavement this summer.

$50 $100 at Sport Chek

adidas Women's 3-Stripe Pacer Woven Shorts. Image via Sport Chek.

These comfy, roomy shorts are a top choice for the season, whether you're hitting the gym or the beach.

$21 $35 at Sport Chek

FWD Women's Push Training Dress. Image via Sport Chek.

This isn't your average dress — it features bike shorts for coverage, a built-in self-bra for support — and ample pockets for storage.

$45 $90 at Sport Chek

Best Sport Chek outdoor deals

Marmot Midpines 4 Person Tent. Image via Sport Chek.

This waterproof tent keeps you dry even in wet weather thanks to its seam-taped full-coverage fly with vents that offer extra protection from the elements.

$300 $450 at Sport Chek

Body Glove Navigator Plus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board. Image via Sport Chek.

If you've wanted to try out paddle boarding, this Body Glove kit comes with everything you need to get in the water in just minutes.

$800 $1,300 at Sport Chek

McKINLEY Migra 4 Trekking Poles. Image via Sport Chek.

Long treks are no match for this set of two hiking poles that help to add stability and balance on uneven footing.

$40 $70 at Sport CHek

GSI Selkirk 2 Burner Stove. Image via Sport Chek.

This portable stove is a must-have for camping trips, with two burners for even faster cooking.

$100 $142 at Sport Chek

Klymit Klymaloft Sleeping Pad. Image via Sport Chek.

With a combination of foam and air, this sleeping pad delivers a comfortable night's sleep on just about any terrain.

$150 $219 at Sport Chek

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.