Sport Chek is having a massive online flash sale: Best Cyber Sale deals up to 60% off
Save on clothes, shoes, sports gear and more at Sport Chek — but only for two days.
If you're on the hunt for summer deals, don't miss Sport Chek's latest sale — but you'll have to hurry!
Right now, the retailer is offering up to 60 per cent off of hundreds of summer styles with their Summer Cyber Sale. The two-day online only sale runs until 11:59 p.m. EST on June 28, no discount code necessary.
Included in this sale, you’ll find everything from clothing and shoes to camping gear, fitness equipment and even gear to support your favourite sports teams.
Since the clock is ticking on these sale finds, scroll through to shop the best deals from Sport Chek's Summer Cyber sale below.
Best Sport Chek deals for men
Toronto Blue Jays Bulletin Club Lettering Hoodie
Jays season is in full swing, so show your support with this cozy fleece hoodie.
adidas Men's Stan Smith Shoes
These classic sneakers pair well with everything in your wardrobe, making them a stylish MVP for summer.
Woods Men's Jervis River Topo Shorts
Comfortable shorts are essential for your summer adventures, and this pair is made from quick-drying fabric to wear on and off the water.
Helly Hansen Men's Nord Graphic 2 T Shirt
This graphic T-shirt might just become your new everyday favourite.
Under Armour Golf Men's JS Tour Hat
Whether you're on or off the golf course, this breathable hat offers sun protection and an Iso-Chill sweatband and lining.
Best Sport Chek deals for women
Reebok Women's Workout Us Mesh Tank
When it's time to break a sweat, reach for this breathable tank, which features mesh panels at the back for added ventilation.
Under Armour Women's Infinity Sports Bra
Designed with targeted compression and support, this sports bra is perfect for high impact activities like running, HIIT, or sports.
Woods Women's Grayling Sandals
These rugged sandals are up for anything, and can take you from the trails to the pavement this summer.
adidas Women's 3-Stripe Pacer Woven Shorts
These comfy, roomy shorts are a top choice for the season, whether you're hitting the gym or the beach.
FWD Women's Push Training Dress
This isn't your average dress — it features bike shorts for coverage, a built-in self-bra for support — and ample pockets for storage.
Best Sport Chek outdoor deals
Marmot Midpines 4 Person Tent
This waterproof tent keeps you dry even in wet weather thanks to its seam-taped full-coverage fly with vents that offer extra protection from the elements.
Body Glove Navigator Plus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
If you've wanted to try out paddle boarding, this Body Glove kit comes with everything you need to get in the water in just minutes.
McKINLEY Migra 4 Trekking Poles
Long treks are no match for this set of two hiking poles that help to add stability and balance on uneven footing.
GSI Selkirk 2 Burner Stove
This portable stove is a must-have for camping trips, with two burners for even faster cooking.
Klymit Klymaloft Sleeping Pad
With a combination of foam and air, this sleeping pad delivers a comfortable night's sleep on just about any terrain.
