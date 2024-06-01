SpotOn promo codes, coupons, and deals for June 2024

— Our team of experts verifies every coupon, discount and deal. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you shop using our links.

If you’re worried about your pup running away, SpotOn can give you the peace of mind you need. Perfect for new puppy owners and long-time dog parents alike, a SpotOn fence or dog collar lets your four-legged family member enjoy the great outdoors while keeping them safe and contained. While the brand’s popular pet products do come at a premium price, our exclusive SpotOn coupon codes can help prevent sticker shock at checkout.

Our special SpotOn promo codes can help you snag sitewide savings. Whether you want to purchase a SpotOn fence for the first time, stock up on accessories to add new life to a collar you already own, or opt for a SpotOn subscription so you can access all the available tracking features with a smart collar, the coupon codes can net you up to 50% off.

What is a SpotOn GPS fence?

SpotOn GPS fences use a dedicated dual-feed GPS antenna instead of a combined GPS/Cell antenna, meaning things like trees, buildings, or even the horizon won’t affect your ability to track your favorite paws. The GPS collars are also kitted out with plenty of extra smart features to make pet ownership just a little easier; there’s an Off-Grid mode for when you’re in remote areas, you can use the app to recall your dog and activate a light on their collar, you can figure out how your dog is escaping with detailed Escape Reports, and you can even add keep-out zones if there’s an area you want your pup to avoid.

How do SpotOn dog collars work?

SpotOn dog collars use True Location technology to create a GPS fenceline and precisely track your furry friend’s location. When in use, the geofence collar connects with more than 25 satellites at once from a network of 128 satellites across the world to give you the most accurate location monitoring and GPS fencing for your pet. SpotOn collars are also outfitted with motion sensors that monitor your dog’s direction, speed, and acceleration. The smart dog collar can be used for up to 25 hours on a single charge and the brand’s quick-charge power adaptor will juice it back up in as little as one hour.

Are there good SpotOn coupon codes?

Yes! You can save a ton of cash by using our exclusive SpotOn coupon codes. From discounts on SpotOn collars and accessories to price cuts on annual SpotOn subscriptions, these discount codes help you save across all categories.

