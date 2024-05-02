Spring decor ideas – 20 beautiful ways you can decorate your home for spring

As we slowly leave behind the shady days and hibernation of winter, it is the perfect time to focus on spring decor ideas, and how you can give your home a joyful refresh for the season.

Color, pattern, and lightness of materials are some of the key decorating ideas to focus on for spring decor ideas. Introducing floral and botanical prints, as well as styling with plenty of fresh foliage and beautiful spring flowers is also important, establishing a synergy between the inside and out.

We've spoken to the experts for their top interior design tips for bringing a springtime feel to your home decor. From simple accessory additions to transforming a feature wall, start your interior seasonal shift with our collection of spring decor ideas.

BY ANDREA CHILDS