Spring is here, and more light means more time in the garden

‘April is a month of garden patience’: spring at the allotments. Photograph: Allan Jenkins

Finally, the other side of Easter, the big gardening long weekend. Allotmenteers will start to return in numbers as early working parties get under way.

Depending where you are, you can sow outside this month. Root crops such as Jerusalem artichokes, carrots, celeriac and salsify should be good to go into ground, though beetroot may still be safest under cover further north.

We often start our sowing with flowers: nasturtium and calendula, maybe orange cosmos, many from seed we relentlessly save. Others, of course, are topped up from primary pretty packets like kids’ sweets or colouring books.

I restlessly scan the seed trainers on the terrace for any sign of movement. Impatient now for the first sign of sweet peas. I have been known to talk to them.

The warmth is also good for garden predators so keep an eye out for aphids, vine weevils, slugs and snails. I have hopes the pond’s baby frogs will start to play their part.

We will be sowing our saved tear peas soon. Though last year’s crop was disappointing. Not long now for climbing French beans too (we mostly buy ours from Franchi Seeds of Italy and the Organic Gardening Catalogue. Here’s hoping a winter’s mulch of horse manure will balance sand in the still “new” soil.

April is a month of garden patience. Some nights may still be cool. Though the added hours of daylight means I can start to sneak in a quick visit before and after work. To admire the pond’s marsh marigolds. Maybe do a little light weeding. We have been plagued by hundreds of sycamore seedlings this year. Care is called for.

Howard has replanted comfrey in the bank at the bottom of the plot, for flowers and bees and for making liquid feed. Our winter work is mostly done. Just the tools to sharpen.

The garden year starts slowly here. But now what are you itching to sow?

