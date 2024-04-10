How to make your spring wedding outfit earn its keep

Lisa Armstrong

'Dress codes have relaxed across the board. That doesn't mean sloppy, simply that a good trouser suit can take you anywhere,' writes Armstrong - Arved Colvin-Smith

Like everything these days, a special occasion outfit can’t be too specialist. It needs to multitask. If you’re a wedding guest, will it also cut the mustard at a christening/bar mitzvah/some posh races? No one likes a layabout in their wardrobe, however beautiful.

Coordinates offer maximum versatility – but only if you really will wear both pieces separately. It’s easy to get carried away in your head. Then again, getting a bit carried away is how you avoid ruts. La DoubleJ’s jacquard tassel-trimmed jacket would look great with jeans or black/white trousers, so tick, tick. The matching skirt? You could also wear it with short- or long-sleeved knits. It does require bare legs, though. If that’s not a deal breaker, then although it’s pricey, this combo’s a goodie that’s never going out of style. On a more realistic budget, Zara’s sequin jacket is lovely. Just pair it with grey tones.

Jacquard jacket, £1,150 and skirt, £570, La Double J

Sequin jacket, £109 and box pleat skirt, £49.99, Zara

If your outfit needs to transition to evening, metallic shoes help. Otherwise, black slingbacks or platform sandals – look for padded soles, which make all the difference.

Whatever the event, don’t ruin the effect with a too big or workaday bag. Don’t want to blow a fortune? Go for a clutch – with no metal clasp or handles to eat into it, all the money should go towards decent leather. And clutches look more elegant.

Work with what you have in terms of both your body and your budget. It’s getting easier all the time. Dress codes have relaxed across the board. That doesn’t mean sloppy, simply that a good trouser suit can take you anywhere, including Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, where a growing number of women are opting to wear a trouser suit for their investiture.

This season, the upper end of the high street has excelled in this sphere, with honours going to Reiss, which has refined its blazer shapes pretty much to perfection and offers good fabrics and petite options for some styles. As well as the double-breasted one I’m wearing here, there’s a good take on the peak shoulder Alexander McQueen jacket with slanting pockets

that the Princess of Wales has in various shades – the angle of the pockets and its strong shoulders make it ultra-waist-defining.

Linen blazer, £298 and trousers, £188, Reiss; Slingback shoes, £35, Marks & Spencer; Acrylic earrings, £49, LK Bennett; Gold plated cuff, £440, YSSO; Acetate sunglasses, from £99, Bloobloom

Additionally, Reiss offers alterations in its stores. In the London flagship, for instance, it has a secret weapon in the form of

its head of personal tailoring Richard Williams, who can tweak shoulders, sleeves and waists on jackets as well as doing basic hem shortening. He’s become a cult with some customers. Alterations start from £22 – an investment, but you’ll certainly end up with something classy.

There are some gorgeous colours this season, from pastels to stronger shades. But don’t rule out black or navy and white. When the fabric and cut are good, these can be hard to beat.

Tuxedo jacket, £260 and trousers, £160, Jigsaw

Gold plated necklace, £216, Misho; Metallic stretch fabric, £395, ME+EM

Sculpt knit dress, £395, The Fold; Suede shoes, £260, Camilla Elphick

Alterations for women are available in all Reiss stores, with prices starting at £22 for a trouser hem. Customers can request alterations in-store or call their local store to organise an appointment.

Lisa met with Richard Williams, Head of Personal Tailoring at Reiss, who operates at the flagship store on Barrett Street. Richard handles the made-to-order service for male customers in-store as well as general alterations for both men and women.

