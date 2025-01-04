Squid Game Season 3's release date on Netflix seemingly revealed by accident

Fans of Squid Game have been eagerly awaiting news about the third season, and now it seems Netflix may have accidentally let the release date slip. According to a description posted on the streaming giant's official Korean YouTube channel, Squid Game Season 3 is set to premiere on June 27 2025.

The information appeared in a video promoting the upcoming season, but the post was quickly taken down. Despite Netflix's attempt to remove it, fans were quick to share screenshots of the leaked date across social media platforms, including Hollywood Handle on X and on Forbes.

Netflix yet to confirm the release date

Squid Game season 3 has been confirmed (Netflix)

While Netflix hasn't officially commented on the release date, the fact that the leak came directly from their platform has lent it credibility. However, there is still the possibility of delays or changes to the schedule.

K-dramas rarely receive sequels, making the Squid Game franchise a unique case. The immense popularity of the series has defied expectations, and the rapid turnaround for Season 3 is a pleasant surprise for fans.

You may also like

Fans welcome the earlier release

Squid Game season 2 has been performing really well on Netflix (Netflix)

The leak has come as a relief to fans, especially after the long wait between the first and second seasons. Squid Game Season 2 premiered in December 2024, three years after the original series captivated audiences worldwide.

With Season 2 ending on a dramatic cliffhanger, many expected a similarly lengthy wait for the next instalment. The reported June 2025 release date suggests that fans will only have to wait six months for answers to their burning questions.

One fan posted on X: "June can't come fast enough! I need answers NOW!" Another added: "Thank you, Netflix, for accidentally making my day."

Season 3 promises explosive action

Squid Game's return was huge for Netflix (Netflix)

Netflix had already revealed that Squid Game Season 3 was in the works and would be released on the streaming platform in 2025. The series creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has promised that the stakes will be higher than ever.

Details about the plot remain under wraps, but fans are speculating about the fate of key characters and the expansion of the sinister games. With the leaked date creating buzz, anticipation for more trailers and announcements is at an all-time high.

Record-breaking success

Squid Game season 1 was a smash hit (Alamy Stock Photo)

Squid Game has been a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2021. The series smashed Netflix records and became one of the most-watched shows in the platform's history. Season 2 continued that success, with millions tuning in during its first week of release.

If the leaked date holds, Season 3 could break even more records. Its release just six months after Season 2 positions it as one of Netflix's most ambitious projects yet.

What's next for fans

Squid Game season one was a huge hit (Noh Juhan | Netflix)

Until Netflix confirms the official release date, fans can enjoy the buzz surrounding Squid Game and its tantalising teasers.

The reported June 27th 2025 release has already generated excitement, ensuring the series stays at the centre of pop culture conversations.

Squid Game seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Netflix right now.