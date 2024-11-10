Squid with pak choi and ginger

You can use other seafood such as prawns and cuttlefish if squid doesn’t work - Matt Austin

Chinese greens such as pak choi are generally very tender – stalks and all – and need just a little cooking. The delicate, flavourful stems pair perfectly with bold flavours like ginger, coriander and chilli. You can use any seafood here – prawns, cuttlefish, scallops, monkfish and more.

Overview

Prep time

15 mins

Cook time

5 mins

Ingredients

1 tbsp sesame oil

4 medium or 8 small squids, tentacles separated from bodies

300-400g pak choi, halved if large

60g root ginger, peeled and finely shredded

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp fish sauce

2 medium chillies, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, trimmed and shredded

100g mange-tout, shredded (I used purple)

2 tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra to serve

Method

Step 1

Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat.

Step 2

Generously season 4 medium or 8 small squids (tentacles removed), then fry for 30-60 seconds on each side until firm and opaque, or until cooked to your liking. Remove from the pan on to a plate.

Step 3

Add 300-400g pak choi to the pan, along with the ginger, 4 garlic cloves, 1 tbsp light soy sauce, 1 tbsp fish sauce and 100ml water. Cover with a lid and cook on a high heat for 2-3 minutes, until cooked through.

Step 4

Stir in the 2 thinly sliced chillies, 4 trimmed and shredded spring onions, 100g shredded mange-tout and 2 tbsp chopped coriander, then remove from the heat.

Step 5

Arrange on a plate with the squid, spoon over any remaining juices and top with extra coriander.