Squid with pak choi and ginger
Chinese greens such as pak choi are generally very tender – stalks and all – and need just a little cooking. The delicate, flavourful stems pair perfectly with bold flavours like ginger, coriander and chilli. You can use any seafood here – prawns, cuttlefish, scallops, monkfish and more.
Overview
Prep time
15 mins
Cook time
5 mins
Ingredients
1 tbsp sesame oil
4 medium or 8 small squids, tentacles separated from bodies
300-400g pak choi, halved if large
60g root ginger, peeled and finely shredded
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tbsp fish sauce
2 medium chillies, thinly sliced
4 spring onions, trimmed and shredded
100g mange-tout, shredded (I used purple)
2 tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra to serve
Method
Step 1
Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat.
Step 2
Generously season 4 medium or 8 small squids (tentacles removed), then fry for 30-60 seconds on each side until firm and opaque, or until cooked to your liking. Remove from the pan on to a plate.
Step 3
Add 300-400g pak choi to the pan, along with the ginger, 4 garlic cloves, 1 tbsp light soy sauce, 1 tbsp fish sauce and 100ml water. Cover with a lid and cook on a high heat for 2-3 minutes, until cooked through.
Step 4
Stir in the 2 thinly sliced chillies, 4 trimmed and shredded spring onions, 100g shredded mange-tout and 2 tbsp chopped coriander, then remove from the heat.
Step 5
Arrange on a plate with the squid, spoon over any remaining juices and top with extra coriander.