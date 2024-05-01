Staff at baby unit recognised with Unicef award

The unit cares for babies born at 31 weeks and over [BBC]

Staff at a special care baby unit (SCBU) have received an award recognising their work to increase breastfeeding rates and improve care for babies and mothers.

The neonatal unit at Guildford’s Royal Surrey County Hospital has been awarded Unicef baby friendly initiative (BFI) accreditation.

Amy Stubbs, professional director of midwifery and paediatric nursing, said it was “fantastic recognition” of the team’s dedication and hard work.

The unit has already been awarded the Bliss Baby Charter Gold Award which recognises the delivery of high-quality, family-centred care.

Manager of the unit, Giezl Pulanco, said: “Breastfeeding is important as it protects babies against a range of serious illnesses, including gastroenteritis and respiratory infections in infancy, as well as cardiovascular disease, asthma, diabetes and obesity later in life.

“We aim to ensure that all mothers and babies in SCBU are supported to form a close and loving relationship, whatever their choice of feeding method, as this is the best start for every baby.”

The unit cares for babies born at 31 weeks and over and has 10 cots with four high-dependency incubators and six cots for special care.

