Stanley is finally releasing a leakproof version of its famous tumbler today

It's the same big cup with the beloved side handle, but it has a built-in straw that won't leak if you tip it over.

Cuz sometimes tumblers gotta tumble: The new Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw comes in the same sizes and colors as the OG big cup, but it doesn't leak. (Stanley)

I'm a committed Stanley lover. I have five of the brand's 40-ounce Quenchers, which I use in rotation throughout the week. The thing is, I kind of hate taking my big cup outside of my home because I almost always spill it. If I'm traveling, I'll empty it and toss it in my tote bag, then fill it with water at my destination. But I'm also a little bit of a germaphobe, so the fact that my straw is just rustling around with the rest of my things gives me the ick. That's why I'm more than a little pumped that Stanley released a new leakproof version of its popular tumbler today.

Yes, you read that right — there's a new tumbler in town. The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler is exactly like the standard Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, but it has a new lid with a built-in flip straw that's leakproof. Simply flip up the straw when you want to take a swig, then snap it shut when you’re done.

The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler is available in the same 40-ounce, 30-ounce, 20-ounce and 14-ounce sizes. It also comes in many of the brand's popular colors, including Rose Quartz and Frost. Stanley has also released it in limited-edition holiday colors such as Gilded Pomegranate and Gilded Sugar and Autumn launch faves Antique Pink and Camel.

One thing Stanley hasn't mentioned, but you may be quick to realize, is that if you already have the standard Quencher, you could buy a Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler and mix and match the lids in your collection. That way, standard straw lovers can have the best of both worlds. You can sip from your plastic straw at home, then swap for the flip-up straw if you're heading outside. So far, it doesn't look like Stanley is selling the ProTour Flip Straw lid à la carte, though, so you'll have to purchase a whole new cup. Twist my arm.

Of course, the flip straw design isn't new to the brand either. Stanley's IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler has a built-in straw but differs from the Quencher in that it doesn't have a handle on the side — the handle is on the top. The Cross Bottle, IceFlow Bottle and IceFlow Flip-Straw Jug also have built-in straws.

In reality, if you want a leakproof Stanley, you have a few options. But if you specifically like the tumbler and its side handle, you should add the new Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler to your collection.

If you're a big Stanley fan, you'll want to check out all of the brand's holiday launches, including its mini Quencher ornament key chains too.