Is your Stanley cup causing wrinkles? Here's what this dermatologist has to say

Can the viral Stanley cup cause "smoker's wrinkles"? We asked an expert.

There's always something trending on TikTok — and right now, it's Stanley tumblers.

The tumblers have recently become a popular trend, and according to some, using them can lead to facial wrinkles — or "smoker's wrinkles" as some TikTokers call them. This has led to a lot of uncertainty and conflicting perspectives on the possible risks connected with using these viral mugs.

Do Stanley tumblers and mugs cause wrinkles?

First, it's crucial to understand that the claims stated in the TikTok videos are not backed by a scientific study — but rather are based on anecdotal evidence.

Drinking from the metal tumbler is said to cause suction around the mouth, which can result in "smoker's wrinkles" — similar to wrinkles you'd get from consistently smoking cigarettes over a number of years. Although there is no scientific proof to back up this assertion, it is true that repeated facial expressions can eventually lead to wrinkles. These includes facial expressions including scowling, squinting and lip-pursing.

To get further insight, I spoke to Dr. Geeta Yadav, Board-Certified Dermatologist, about the impact of these tumblers.

"These specific tumblers are not to blame for causing lines around the mouth — it’s all straws," says Yadav. "Any repetitive facial movement will lead to lines, including pursing the lips to drink through a straw."

OK, so should I stop drinking from my tumbler?

Yadav wouldn't call drinking from the the tumbler a risk. She says the habits that cause fine lines and wrinkles are a natural part of life.

But if you are concerned about the potential risks for your face when using a Stanley tumbler, Yadav says you can try to minimize any potential strain on the facial muscles — but that can be challenging because it's a part of our daily movements.

"You can diminish the formation of wrinkles by cutting back on the behaviours that form them, whether it’s sipping through a straw to prevent smoker’s lines, smiling which causes smile lines and crows feet, or raising your eyebrows, which leads to forehead lines," adds Yadav.

"However, reducing these behaviours are not only a challenge, but often affect quality of life."

Wrinkles are a normal part of the aging process. They can be influenced by factors such as genetics, lifestyle choices, and sun exposure. Although we all want to feel and look our best, the natural aging process cannot be entirely avoided.

"If you’re enjoying your Stanley tumbler and sipping through a straw, don’t let social media fear mongering ruin that for you," says Yadav.

"If you end up bothered by the fine lines and wrinkles that are formed by living life well, there are plenty of dermatological treatments that can help improve their appearance."

How can I prevent wrinkles?

A crucial way to prevent wrinkles is to maintain good skin care habits. Make sure you are protecting your skin from the sun, staying hydrated and using other products that support skin health.

Regular exercise, a healthy diet and getting enough sleep can also help to keep your skin looking its best.