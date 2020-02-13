Star Trek: Picard Podcast: Jeri Ryan And Jonathan Del Arco Return To Federation Space & Action

Click here to read the full article.

Editors note: The Star Trek: Picard Podcast is a weekly series of in-depth and informed discussions with the stars and creative team behind CBS All Access’ anticipated series on the ideas, strategies and geopoetics behind the 10-episode first season of the Patrick Stewart-led series. The podcast is sponsored by CBS All Access and hosted by Deadline’s Senior Editor Dominic Patten and Genre Editor Geoff Boucher.

Familiar voices from the past echo throughout the just-released fourth episode of Star Trek: Picard and the same can be said about the latest tie-in edition of our podcast spotlighting key figures at work on the high-profile CBS All-Access series.

To that end, this week’s podcast is packed with voices including two that will catch the ear of longtime fans of Starfleet adventures.

The show starts off with Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Kirsten Beyer and then shifts to Jeri Ryan, who makes her return this week to the Trek-verse in the role of Seven of Nine, and Jonathan Del Arco, who reprises the role of Hugh, the Borg drone introduced on Star Trek the Next Generation.

The old friends recount their excitement and anxiety about returning to their roles and share insights about their collaborative reaction to the new undertaking. Other questions in this week’s podcast: How did the Romulans get this way? How topical is showrunner Michael Chabon’s unfolding mystery? Did Chabon really write the first draft of the epic in less than a week?

The synopsis of the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard, which premiered today on CBS All-Access: “The crew’s journey to Freecloud takes a detour when Picard orders a stop at the planet Vashti, where Picard and Raffi relocated Romulan refugees 14 years earlier. Upon arrival, Picard reunites with Elnor (Evan Evagora), a young Romulan he befriended during the relocation. Meanwhile, Narek continues his attempts to learn more about Soji while Narissa’s impatience with his lack of progress grows.”

