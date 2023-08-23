Starbucks just unveiled its new fall drinks, and Canadians are already obsessed

Starbucks just announced when its fall drinks will be available in Canada. Photo courtesy of Starbucks.

Pumpkin spice lovers, the wait is almost over! Starbucks Canada has officially announced when Canadians can get their hands on the fall drink — and it's sooner than you may think.

According to a press release, the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning for its 20th year in Canada beginning tomorrow, Aug. 24. The fall menu also features two new seasonal beverages, the Iced Apple Crisp Oat Shaken Espresso and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

Returning customer favourite beverages include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato, as well as fall snacks like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf and Fox Sugar Cookie.

Many Starbucks fanatics took to social media to share their excitement over what they're calling "pumpkin spice eve."

It’s officially pumpkin spice eve! So excited for it to come back to @Starbucks tomorrow — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) August 23, 2023

Happy day before PSL day day! 😍 pic.twitter.com/TPsirl8y8T — Annie🍹🤍✨ (@upsteadschenfrd) August 23, 2023

i base seasonal changes on the starbucks menu releases not the calendar, fall begins tomorrow — Raigan Jurnee (@_raiiiw) August 23, 2023

so ready 4 pumpkin spice chai catch me at Starbucks first thing tmr morning 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 — les (@lleessss__) August 23, 2023

For more details on all of this year's Starbucks fall 2023 drinks in Canada, keep reading below.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte. Image courtesy of Starbucks.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL for those in the know) is Starbucks's most popular seasonal beverage, and combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavour combination of real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices, the PSL is available hot, iced or blended.

New: Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. Image courtesy of Starbucks.

New for fall 2023, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte is a beverage that was inspired by a popular customer and barista customization. This creamy latte pairs a blend of spiced chai flavours with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

New: Iced Apple Crisp Oat Shaken Espresso

Iced Apple Crisp Oat Shaken Espresso. Image courtesy of Starbucks.

The second new drink joining the fall menu at Starbucks is the Iced Apple Crisp Oat Shaken Espresso, which combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar. This iced beverage is shaken together and topped with oat milk for a drink that's full of fall flavour.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Image courtesy of Starbucks.

The fan-favourite Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is also returning to the menu again — its fifth year since being introduced in 2018. Crafted with Starbucks Cold Brew and sweetened with vanilla syrup, the drink is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato

Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato. Image courtesy of Starbucks.

The final fall drink hitting Starbucks stores tomorrow is the Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato. It features layered flavours of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar combined with a spiced apple drizzle to create a delicious, fall flavoured espresso beverage. Available hot, iced and blended.

