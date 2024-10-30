Starbucks Is Finally Making A Change That Fans Have Been Begging For

Not a milk drinker? A new change at Starbucks is going to save you money on your latte.

The coffee chain just announced that it will no longer charge customers extra for customizing their beverage with non-dairy milk. The change goes into effect on November 7 at U.S. and Canada company-owned and -operated stores. This is also the same day Starbucks launches its new holiday menu.

While many of Starbucks' new menu items are made with non-dairy milk, there are many drinks that have to be customized in order to use soy milk, oat milk, almond milk, or coconut milk. And custom drinks have always come at a higher price. Depending on the region, customizing a drink could cost 70 to 90 cents extra.

Starbucks and Dunkin' have even faced class-action lawsuits which allege that charging for non-dairy milk is discriminatory.

When it comes to drink customizations, Starbucks said that substituting non-dairy milk is the second-most requested modification, behind adding a shot of espresso. This change, according to the company, could reduce prices by more than 10% for customers who customize drinks.

This policy change has long been on the wishlist of many customers. There's also no doubt it's part of the CEO's commitment to getting Starbucks back to its roots, following criticism from employees over how much the company has changed in recent years.

"I made a commitment that we'd get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart—a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas," said Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol in today's press release. "This is just one of many changes we'll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time."

In addition to free non-dairy milk substitutions, Starbucks is launching its new holiday menu and drinkware on Thursday, November 7. The new holiday collection includes tumblers, cold cups, mugs, themed gift cards, and more.

