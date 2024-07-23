Starbucks Has Half-Off Drinks Today, Plus New Rewards Members Get a Free Drink

The chain also dropped new iced tea and lemonade drinks featuring their raspberry-flavored pearls.

Starbucks Starbucks has half-off drinks on July 23

Starbucks has a half-priced pick-me-up.

On Tuesday, July 23, rewards members can score 50% off their drink when ordering through the app. The deal is available from noon to 6 p.m.

If you're not an existing rewards member, there's still an offer for you. Starbucks is treating new members to one free drink. Customers who sign up as a rewards member before Aug. 15 are eligible for the free beverage (up to $8) during their first week.

The half-off deal is applicable for any handcrafted drink, including beverages customized with the new raspberry-flavored pearls.

The coffee chain introduced the boba-inspired raspberry-flavored pearls in May. The pearls offer a “refreshing pop of flavor and color,” the company said in a release. (PEOPLE staffers tried them in May, and while they were not the chewy boba we were expecting, we loved the burst of flavor.)

The raspberry-flavored pearls were initially rolled out with the three, bright blue Summer Berry Refreshers. Now Starbucks is introducing three new menu items featuring the pearls: Iced Green Tea Lemonade with Raspberry Flavored Pearls, Iced Peach Green Tea with Raspberry Flavored Pearls, and Lemonade with Raspberry Flavored Pearls.

This summer has been all about new iced drinks. On June 25, Starbucks introduced its first-ever energy drinks. They come in two flavors — Tropical Citrus and Melon Burst Iced Energy — both of which "combine sparkling fruit flavors and iced tea for a cool burst of sugar-free energy,” per a release.

Starbucks Starbucks releases new energy drinks

The Tropical Citrus Iced Energy blends passionfruit and citrus flavors and is mixed with "mint-tinted" green tea. It contains 205mg of caffeine, which is "similar to a grande Starbucks cold brew,” according to the release.

The Melon Burst has less caffeine, coming in at 180mg. This option features melon and cucumber flavors mixed with passion tango tea.

Both flavors are only available in the venti size.

