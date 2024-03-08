Starter for Ten: a feel-good Brit hit that’s surely bound for the West End

The cast of Starter for Ten reenacting an University Challenge quiz

What with the phenomenal success of One Day on Netflix and his imminent new novel You Are Here, David Nicholls is hard to avoid at the moment. And this delightful musical based on his 1980s-set novelistic debut, about an Essex lad turned English Lit student at Bristol (the author’s alma mater) who battles to go on University Challenge, will only add to his unignorable presence and may even find him a West End audience. Could Starter for Ten really nestle alongside Les Mis? It’s not an epic masterpiece, but it’s a master-class in honouring and revitalising rom-com source-material while capturing, too, the freshness of youth.

In a factoid worthy of the much-loved brainiac TV quiz-show, this is partly a passion-project by Emma Hall (contributing, with director Charlie Parham, book and lyrics) that was stirred when her half-sister Rebecca (both daughters of Sir Peter) starred in the under-sung 2006 film version.

That’s worth mentioning because just as the story marries head and heart, so Hall and co know their subject inside out and bring genuine warmth to it: extracting maximum humour from adolescent insecurity but also tapping the pathos of the tricky transition phase into adulthood. In the case of the tale’s ordinary Essex hero, Brian Jackson (a sweetly scruffy Adam Bregman) nerdishness and emotional need combine: Bri’s childhood fixation with the show becomes a quest to perpetuate and fulfil vanished days in the wake of his father’s death.

The colourful, whizzy show – with music, and further lyrics, by Hatty Carman and Tom Rasmussen – begins on a rather too loud and cartoonish note, albeit bolstered by a fun surreal first appearance of host-master (during its ITV heyday) Bamber Gascoigne (Robert Portal). There’s enticing, cooing emphasis on the words “University Challenge” but when Mel Giedroyc as Brian’s mum Irene opens her cake-hole it sounds a bit hack.

The Bake Off star proves her mettle later, though, as a guitar-wielding, Thatcher-esque harridan from Granada TV. And as soon as we head to uni, the evening soars, a rousing solo from Brian articulating wide-eyed hopes duly dashed when he attempts small-talk with Eubha Akilade’s dour, droll lefty Scot Rebecca (the Hall role). Some of the funniest lines are lifted from the novel but the retro nods to the synth-pop era are wittily inventive: here a strain of Spandau Ballet, there a hint of Yazoo. Now that’s what I call an invite to misty-eyed nostalgia.

Is it trading in stereotypes? Sure – but that’s satirically and truthfully in keeping with student life. There’s a wonderfully maniacal edge to the uptight team captain (Will Jennings hilarious in this and other roles) while Emily Lane is a purring hoot as the bumptious, unsuitable love-interest: Sloaney linguist Alice, channelling Noel Coward as she relives her gap yah exploits. Perhaps there could be greater sexual chemistry and sharper period references to Thatch, nukes, and so on; and did any student have a landline in the mid-80s? Still, it’s silly, stirring and duly, climactically, nail-biting.

It should thrive in the Bristol bubble, but its effervescent appeal seems universal. My (local) student daughter exited raving too.

Until Mar 30. Tickets: 0117 987 7877; bristololdvic.org.uk