Starting school with KC Wolf? See how Kansas City Chiefs welcomed kids back to school

August means grabbing backpacks and hopping on the school bus once again for many Kansas City area students. Most are welcomed by teachers, staff and administrators as they arrive for the first day of classes, but arrival at two local schools looked a little different this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs brought the on-field excitement to Central High School and Central Middle School for this back-to-school season.

KC Wolf welcomed students Monday as they exited their school buses with fist bumps and high-fives. Students and teachers were treated to a pep rally featuring the Chiefs cheerleaders, the Rumble drum line and remarks from Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

The event was part of the Chiefs and Hunt Family Foundation’s 10th consecutive year supporting City Year Kansas City AmeriCorps members who serve at the schools providing students with tutoring and in-class support, after-school programming, as well as organizing schoolwide initiatives, to increase academic achievement and student engagement.

Kansas City Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf greets students as they get off the bus, welcoming them to the first day of school at Central Middle School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf greets a student getting out of a car to welcome them on their first day of school at Central High School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs Rumble team welcomes students to the first day of school at Central Middle School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs mascot K. C. Wolf welcomes students to the first day of school along with the Chiefs Rumble team at Central High School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Kansas City.