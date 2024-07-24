Stay organized on your next vacay with this hanging toiletry bag — down to $25

It's even flight attendant-approved with one even saying that it "holds everything" she needs.

It's so easy to run out of space when you're traveling, so staying organized and keeping things tidy is key to hassle-free traveling — and it all starts with your toiletries. While you can toss your shampoo, makeup, moisturizer and other powder room necessities in plastic baggies and cross your fingers that nothing spills, having an actual travel organizer bag just makes things so much more efficient. If you're looking for one that's flight attendant and frequent flyer-approved, this one from Bagsmart is on sale for just $25 at Amazon.

Amazon Bagsmart Standard Toiletry Bag $25 $28 Save $3 Keep your toiletries neat, dry and close at hand — not only does this bag have all the pockets and pouches for all your makeup, it's also waterproof and has a hook so you can hang it for easy access. $25 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At $25, you're enjoying a nice markdown on this organizer, and if there's one thing we know from hard-earned experience, it's that when you wait till high travel season (late spring into summer) to secure accessories like this, bargains are not so easy to come by. Our advice? Grab this deal now. While it's not the lowest it's been all year, it's still a markdown that's worth snagging.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Spills can be a bummer — toiletries are one of those things you definitely don't want rolling around with your clothes. The BagSmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook gives you four sections of zippered pockets where you can stash your shampoo, body wash, makeup and more. The whole thing is water-resistant — a nice touch with a toiletry bag — and it has a pretty quilted exterior. Choose from a medium or large size in a range of colors, including black, teal, navy and yellow.

We wouldn't makeup this rave review. Hair's just what you need when you're on the road. Need easy access to your manicure supplies? Nailed it! Okay, we'll stop now... (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This widely popular bag has an army of fans, with over 11,000 Amazon shoppers giving it a travel-ready five-star rating.

Pros 👍

Flight attendants even took to the reviews to share how much they love this toiletry bag. "I am a flight attendant and it holds everything!" the travel pro wrote. "I absolutely love it! The zippers zip with ease and it is well thought out to meet all of your needs! I can't say enough about it!"

Another flight crew member said she even uses it to keep her products organized when she isn't traveling. "My things stay in when I'm home," the flight attendant said. "I just hang [it] up and go like it's in my hotel."

"I'm a frequent traveler for business and have burned through countless cosmetic/toiletry bags bought at places like Target, etc. so wanted something with better organization, access and more compact. This is it!" one reviewer said. "Love how it keeps everything in place. Plenty of room for cases/bottles of all sizes, plus skin-care and makeup products. Hoping this will last years."

Another frequent flyer spoke to its capacity: "This holds everything two people need for at least a 10-day trip. I used to take three smaller cosmetic bags plus a Ziploc plastic for TSA. No more clutter on a counter in the bathroom; just hang it up on the door."

Cons 👎

"This ... is the best! It is absolutely unbelievably durable. And yes, it is compact enough to fit into your luggage without taking up too much room," gushed a third fan, who added a caveat: "I must inform you, even though I love this bag, the straps to hold bottles in place aren’t the best. It is possible your small bottles will slip right through, but overall the straps do an okay job keeping your body wash, lotions, and larger bottles in place."

Another satisfied reviewer added that "it can get a little bulky once you zip it all up," especially if you stuff it to the brim.

If you don't travel with a lot of products and need a smaller size, the "basic" version may be just what you need.

Amazon Bagsmart Basic Toiletry Bag $16 $23 Save $7 Keep your toiletries neat, dry and convenient — not only does this bag have all the pockets and pouches for all your makeup, it's also waterproof and has a hook so you can hang it for easy access. $16 at Amazon

If you're intrigued by that ingenious offering — and you should be — you may want to have a gander at these other Bagsmart products:

Amazon Bagsmart Small Travel Jewelry Organizer Case $17 $20 Save $3 No more tangled necklaces when you travel! This foldable jewelry organizer comes in two sizes with nine colors and prints to choose from. You don't need a ton of space to store your jewelry, but you do need an efficient way to keep it organized. The BagSmart Travel Jewelry Organizer features five different zones: One for rings, another for earrings, a necklace strap, a visible zip pouch and a long zip pocket, so you can stash just about anything inside without worrying about tangles. A quilted exterior — choose from nine different colors — and envelop flap make for an overall pretty look. "This is the perfect way to organize all of your jewelry pieces when traveling," a happy customer said. "It is compact yet holds a lot. Keeps necklaces from tangling and rings from getting lost. Perfect for plenty of bracelets as well. Love it!" $17 at Amazon

Amazon Bagsmart Electronic Organizer $14 $26 Save $12 Cables for all your devices can get tied up at home let alone when you're three states away. This bag helps keep them tidy. All that tech you travel with takes up room in your suitcase, and it can be annoying (and time-consuming) to fish around in your bag, looking for your phone charger, when you finally arrive at your destination. Enter the BagSmart Electronic Organizer. This organizer offers several compartments, including a mesh zippered pocket, five elasticized mesh segments and segmented pockets to hold all your gear. The whole thing zips up in a quilted case in either teal, black or pink. "Love this case! I’m on the road for work quite a bit, plus now I work from home two [times a] week so this comes in very handy," a satisfied customer said. "It has enough padding that I feel comfortable storing my external hard drive in it. Because one side has a bit of depth, this case can actually hold quite a lot in addition to what fits in the loops and pockets." $14 at Amazon

But wait — there's more! Behold these Bagsmart bargains...

Bagsmart Extra Large Toiletry Bag $27 See at Amazon

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag for Men $16 $23 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Bagsmart Travel Duffle Bag $37 $40 Save $3 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

MotoPower OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $20 $27 Save $7 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $279 $294 Save $15 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $89 $200 Save $111 See at Amazon

Iwoly Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 with Prime See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $273 Save $143 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $21 Save $11 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $20 $43 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $26 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $91 Save $31 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen $28 $120 Save $92 with coupon See at Amazon

Aiper Seagull Robotic Pool Cleaner $160 $300 Save $140 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $14 $18 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $20 $28 Save $8 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon