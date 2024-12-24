‘Right now it’s about as dangerous as it gets’: Festive skiers issued avalanche warning

Heavy snowfall and strong winds have gripped ski resorts in the Alps this week, forcing some ski areas to temporarily close lifts and pistes due to a dangerously high avalanche risk.

“This level of avalanche activity typically occurs every three to eight years,” said Meteo-France. On December 24, the avalanche risk in Tignes, Verbier and Flaine was at 4 on a scale of 5 – meaning natural medium- or large-sized avalanches are likely.

“With over one metre of snow coupled with a lot of wind, there’s now a significant amount of wind-loaded snow and the next 48 hours will be volatile,” said a representative from Henry’s Avalanche Talks (HAT), based in Val d’Isère.

“Lifts have started to open up in the Tarentaise region after avalanche control took place this morning. If you decide to ski off-piste then bear in mind the avalanche risk is currently at level 4, which is classified as high and avalanches can be triggered spontaneously... Right now, in steep off-piste terrain, over the next 48 hours or so, it’s about as dangerous as it gets.”

With the forecast brightening, resorts are now back in operation and conditions are reported to be “exceptional” – but the risk, particularly off piste, remains high. “We ask you to exercise caution and restrict yourself to the slopes and itineraries opened and marked by our teams,” read a statement from Verbier.

If you’re heading to the slopes soon, use our report to check the latest snow forecasts. Below are Henry Schniewind’s top tips on how to survive dangerous snow situations and stay safe in the mountains, plus your rights if heavy snowfall closes the slopes during your holiday.

Why do lifts and pistes close when the avalanche risk is high?

Following periods of heavy snow and high winds resorts may be forced to temporarily close lifts and pistes while the ski patrol works to make the area safe.

Resorts are well prepared for these circumstances, with sophisticated avalanche prevention techniques and it is rare that ski areas will remain closed for more than a day following heavy snowfall.

If a ski area closes due to heavy snowfall while you are on holiday consult your resort representative or operator. Most will do everything they can to make guests comfortable, and a bad weather day can be the perfect opportunity to try other activities in the resort.

Skiers can keep up to date with the latest lift/piste openings/closures via the resort’s website or mobile app, which are kept up to date in real-time.

You may be entitled to compensation through your travel insurance – most winter sports policies offer a daily compensation payment if all the pistes are closed for a certain amount of time because of too much or too little snow.

How to be prepared for an avalanche

1. Know what the danger ratings mean

Familiarise yourself with the five international avalanche danger levels: 1 is low risk of avalanches, 2 is moderate, 3 is considerable, 4 is high and 5 is extreme.

2. Check the forecast

Read the official avalanche forecast bulletin for your area ​the evening before you head out – this will tell you the altitude and slope aspects where the risk is greatest​. This will be available in resort and online.

3. Stick with like-minded riders

Travel with people who have a similar approach to having fun and being safe off-piste. Keep your group size to between three and five people – if there are only two of you and one gets caught, the other one will be alone, needing to both rescue you and to fetch help. If there are more than five of you, the group can become fragmented and the safety risks increase.

4. Carry all the equipment you need

If you’re going off piste skiing in winter, have all of the essentials with you – avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel – to get your friends out from under the snow in 15 minutes or less. After 15 minutes buried under snow, the chance of survival decreases rapidly.

5. Train with the safety equipment

Do a two- or three-hour practical session on how to use your safety equipment, and refresh yourself each year. Know how your equipment works and make sure the others do as well – you are relying on them to rescue you.

Rescuers search following slides in Austria - AFP

6. Save the key phone numbers

You should have all the phone numbers for local rescue services on your phone.

7. Plan your routes

Have a good idea of the area and routes you’ll be skiing (using maps, guide books and your personal experience) or hiking so you don’t end up stuck on a cliff. Be alert to danger signs as you go, it is all too easy to let passion and enthusiasm blind you to risk.

8. Learn about slope angles

Know how to identify slopes of 30 degrees or more – this is where the majority of avalanches occur.

9. Talk to local professionals

People like the ski patrol (piste patrol) and mountain guides are a good source of insider information on the area.

How to avoid triggering an avalanche

1. Go one at a time where there is any possibility of danger

Avalanches are triggered when the weight on the snow pack causes the slab to fracture. One person puts far less pressure on a slope than two or three people. When you stop to wait for the rest of your group, make sure it is somewhere safe (find an “island of safety”) so that if they trigger an avalanche you won’t get caught in it.

2. Keep your tracks close together

If the person in front did not trigger a slide and you follow very close to the same line it is likely you will be safe as well.

3. Look for signs of recent avalanche activity

Slab avalanches are responsible for most accidents and even small ones can be lethal. If you see recent releases, make a note of which slope aspects and altitudes are most prone to them, and avoid.

4. Look out for convexities

Where the slope goes from flat to steep there is often weakness in the snow pack that can be triggered by a skier.

5. Avoid wind-loaded slopes

Slopes covered in extra snow, swept there by prevailing winds, may have great freeriding conditions, but the extra load of snow makes them susceptible to the extra weight of a skier.

6. Look out for what is below you

If there is a cliff or narrow bowl below then the consequences of a slide will be far more severe than if there is just a small stretch of slope with a smooth run out. And be sure never to trigger an avalanche onto others below you.

What to do if you are caught in an avalanche

If you’re wearing an ABS backpack, pull the trigger and release your airbag. Hopefully this will keep you on the surface.

Try to ski or tumble to the side out of the path of the slide as quickly as you can.

If possible get rid of your skis and poles (never wear wrist loops in a potential avalanche zone).

The sensation is of being in a high-speed washing machine. Swim furiously for the surface and try to get your head above the snow. Make the biggest effort as the avalanche slows.

Try to keep your nose and mouth free from snow and use your arms to establish space around your face before it finally stops. Avalanche debris has a similar mass to setting concrete, and further movement becomes impossible.

If you are completely buried but wearing a radio transceiver your chance of survival is 34 per cent. After 15 minutes this starts to fall dramatically. If you are not fully buried, survival chances are over 90 per cent.

This article is kept up to date with the latest information.