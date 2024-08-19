How to stay safe on Britain’s beaches this summer (and the most dangerous spots)

Growing up near the sea, I’ve always been aware of the risks associated with rip tides, currents and cold water. So it was a surprise last weekend when I found myself stranded on a beach in East Sussex. My husband and I had crossed an ankle-deep stream with our two-year-old daughter to reach a better part of the beach, only to realise later that the rising tide had turned it into a fast-flowing and deep river, trapping us. Fortunately, we found a safe way back to our car, but ahead of the upcoming August bank holiday weekend, when millions of Britons will head for the coast, it offered a timely reminder of the need for caution.

“There is no such thing as a safe beach,” says Ross MacLeod, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) water safety manager, when I ask him about the 100 rescues the charity reported off the Cornish coast a couple of weekends ago.

The figure is a little higher than usual for this time of year, which MacLeod puts down to the heatwave encouraging more people to head to the beach, including some who may not be aware of the inherent dangers around them.

Research conducted by Bournemouth University shows that when the UK’s average temperature reaches or exceeds 25C, there’s a surge in accidental drowning. A lack of awareness around tides and currents is a key factor.

The UK has some of the biggest tidal ranges in the world, which, as I recently learned, can catch you out. Most coastal locations experience two high tides and two low tides each day, with the water depth changing by as much as 10m (33ft). Tide times and heights vary throughout the month, but they do follow a pattern, so with a little forward planning your visit can be safe.

“Tides are really difficult to understand, and for most people they won’t need to think about them apart from those two or three times a year that they go to the beach,” says MacLeod. “Your best bet for staying safe this summer is to search tide times on the Met Office and talk to a local lifeguard.”

He picks out certain places where the tide can come in incredibly quickly – Burgh Island in Devon, Sully Island in Wales, Holy Island in Northumberland and Cramond Island in Scotland, as well as the Channel Islands. He says people can be marooned at such locations “for four to five hours”.

Ross MacLeod is water safety manager for the RNLI

Falling, often while walking close to the cliff edge or while inebriated, is another common reason people get into trouble, says MacLeod. “Half the people we rescued in 2023 didn’t expect to get wet. If you fall unexpectedly into the water, you may go into cold-water shock. Even in summer, the UK’s coastal waters are considered cold.”

There were 236 deaths reported along the UK’s coastline by the RNLI in 2023 and MacLeod says most of these deaths were avoidable. “It’s about being aware of the risks and knowing your capabilities,” he says.

With warmer weather, and the bank holiday looming, it’s an opportune moment to head for the coast. But do so safely by following these seven top tips for staying safe along the British coastline:

1. Swim at a lifeguarded beach

“Always visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags,” says MacLeod. “Lifeguards move the safety flags throughout the day depending on the tides. And, if you get into trouble, a trained and experienced lifeguard will be on hand to help.”

2. Be prepared

If you’re planning to go swimming alone, let someone know what time you’re going and when you expect to be back. Wear a tow float and a fluorescent swim hat as you’ll be easier to spot if you get into trouble. “Some colours stand out better against the blue of the sea than others; pink and green, for example,” says MacLeod.

Swim across the beach, rather than out to sea, and don’t bring inflatables like unicorns and dinghies as they can get dragged out with a rip current. If you’re going out on a kayak or stand-up paddle board, take your phone in a waterproof bag, in case you need to call for help.

3. Be sun smart

In heatwave conditions, it can be all too easy to forget the basics of staying hydrated and sheltering from the sun as much as possible. A lot of people will be heading to the beach this weekend to enjoy the hot weather, and for many, a drink on the beach is par for the course. “We do see an increase in alcohol-related deaths at the seaside,” says MacLeod.

4. Know your equipment

All too often, people get into trouble as a result of equipment that isn’t up to safety standards, and this is especially true of stand-up paddle boards, says MacLeod, which have proved very popular since the Covid pandemic. “They are a lot of fun but if you get caught in an offshore wind, you can be taken out to sea very quickly and you’ll find it hard to paddle back to shore.”

Another danger with some stand-up paddle boards is that they come with a foot leash rather than a waist leash. “You might think that you’re safer for strapping yourself to the board, as surfers do, but as the tragic death of 42-year-old Simon Flynn on Cornwall’s Camel estuary in 2020 showed us, if your leash gets caught on something – in Simon’s case it was a boat moored in the estuary – it can drag you underwater and it can be very difficult to reach your ankle to release yourself. We always recommend people buy waist belts for their SUP [stand-up paddle] boards.”

Lifeguards across Britain are gearing up for the summer bank holiday weekend - RNLI/Nathan Williams

5. Don’t panic, float

If you get into trouble in the water, the RNLI advises tilting your head back with ears submerged, and trying to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety if you can. If you can’t, continue to float and let the current take you with it.

“Rip currents can travel up to four-to-five miles per hour, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer,” says MacLeod. “Adam Peaty couldn’t outswim a rip current, so you shouldn’t try to. We know from speaking to people we’ve rescued that the technique we call ‘Float to Live’ is working. You can float for a long time like that.”

6. Avoid being a have-a-go hero

It can be extremely stressful when a friend or family member falls into the water unexpectedly. Resist the urge to jump in after them, as this often leads to two casualties. Instead, know how to help them from the safety of the shore; call 999, and ask for the Coastguard, throw them something buoyant (this could be a football or a piece of safety equipment nearby; anything that floats), then tell the person to lie on their back and float until help arrives.

7. Know your escape routes

Rapidly rising water can trap you in isolated bays, coves or on sand bars, often with little or no warning and no easy escape route. Check the tide times before you go off exploring.

Emergency contacts

Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Useful resources

The Met Office has a great resource for checking the tide times and the beach lifeguard is another source of information.

For more information on the Float to Live campaign, see here.

Check the RNLI website to find your nearest lifeguarded beach.