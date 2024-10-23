Staying in becomes the new going out at the age of 29. A study of 2,000 adults found this is the tipping point when a night on the town is ditched in favour of being in the comfort of their own home. It comes after experts suggested people are boosting endorphins – or ‘indoorphins’ - simply from spending time in their abode, with 93 per cent believing it’s fundamental to their overall wellbeing. The research, commissioned by homewares brand, Brabantia, also found people feel happier in a home which is clutter free (34 per cent), has good lighting (22 per cent) and things that work seamlessly (15 per cent). Clinical psychologist Dr Angharad Rudkin, working with the brand, said: “The research indicates this feeling of euphoria, known as ‘indoorphins’ is a similar feeling to the endorphin rush you get when you’ve done a great workout in the gym.