Children's joy at Notting Hill Carnival parade

Children join the parade for the carnival's Families and Children's Day on Sunday [PA Media]

Children and their families have enjoyed one of the largest annual street parties in the world by taking part in their own parade.

Held in west London, about one million people are expected to attend this year's Notting Hill Carnival, which runs across Sunday and Monday.

The party began with steel drums on Saturday evening, before Children and Families' Day on Saturday.

The celebration of Caribbean heritage, arts and culture - which culminates in a huge Mas parade on Monday - has been running for more than 50 years.

The party got into full swing on Sunday as families took to the streets [PA Media]

There was a family atmosphere on the streets of west London [Reuters]

The carnival celebrates Caribbean heritage and culture [PA Media]

There will be plenty of music and dancing during the next two days [PA Media]

'This is our community'

Sheyi Martins-Allen, 36, has been going to carnivals since she was 10 years old and now brings her young family.

"I think it's a really great way to celebrate black culture," she said.

Families took to the streets [PA Media]

The colourful costumes are a defining feature of the parade [PA Media]

Liani Devito, president of the Samba de Rainha dance school, told BBC News her 71 dancers and drummers would be bringing a "Brazilian flavour" to the streets of Notting Hill.

"It is a Caribbean carnival and they are kind enough to open for us Brazilians," she said.

"You can expect Brazilian drums, Brazilian dance, Brazilian culture" she added.

"It's a way for me to be connected to my roots and also to show my beautiful culture in where I chose to build my home, London.

"This is our community.

"Our community is formed by different people, from different backgrounds, and it's where everyone comes together."

