Children's joy at Notting Hill Carnival parade
Children and their families have enjoyed one of the largest annual street parties in the world by taking part in their own parade.
Held in west London, about one million people are expected to attend this year's Notting Hill Carnival, which runs across Sunday and Monday.
The party began with steel drums on Saturday evening, before Children and Families' Day on Saturday.
The celebration of Caribbean heritage, arts and culture - which culminates in a huge Mas parade on Monday - has been running for more than 50 years.
'This is our community'
Sheyi Martins-Allen, 36, has been going to carnivals since she was 10 years old and now brings her young family.
"I think it's a really great way to celebrate black culture," she said.
Liani Devito, president of the Samba de Rainha dance school, told BBC News her 71 dancers and drummers would be bringing a "Brazilian flavour" to the streets of Notting Hill.
"It is a Caribbean carnival and they are kind enough to open for us Brazilians," she said.
"You can expect Brazilian drums, Brazilian dance, Brazilian culture" she added.
"It's a way for me to be connected to my roots and also to show my beautiful culture in where I chose to build my home, London.
"This is our community.
"Our community is formed by different people, from different backgrounds, and it's where everyone comes together."
