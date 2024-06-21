Stellah Is Hiring A Fashion Studio Assistant In New York, NY

Job Title: Fashion Studio Assistant

Company: STELLON PARK Inc. / Stellah

Job location: New York, NY 10001

Pay and Benefits: $40-$50K per year

- Benefit Conditions: Full-time eligible

- Benefits: Disability insurance, Employee discount, Paid time off

- Supplemental Pay: Bonus pay

Job Type: Full-time



The contemporary brand launched with Neiman Marcus in 2016 and has been gaining the attention of major retailers and specialty stores across the country since. Our business is growing rapidly and we are looking for the perfect candidate to help manage our brand which is located in the heart of the garment district in New York. If you’re creative, possess a strategic mind and have a passion for fashion, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you’ll help us improve our company’s reputation and drive growth.



If you are looking to connect and grow within the fashion industry, this could be the perfect role for you. You will lean all aspect of the fashion industry as you will be working closely with our wholesale showrooms, our buyers and retailers.



Responsibilities

- Work closely with the production manager to help seasonal brand production

- Be the point of contact for our NYC, Dallas, Atlanta and LA showrooms to help facilitate whole sale orders and inquiries

- Oversee the shipping schedule for upcoming orders

- Manage day to day operations and duties

- Assist photo shoots including model casting and styling.

- Assist fittings including scheduling the fit model and follow through corrections

- Update social media accounts

- Inventory management



Skills

- Experience in Photo shop and Illustrator a plus

- Strong communication skills

- Up-to-date with latest trends and marketing best practices

- Experience in production a plus

- Degree in marketing or fashion design a plus



To Apply: Please send your resume to hice@stellahnyc.com subject line Fashion Studio Assistant.



@stellahnyc