Step into spring with these fresh finds on sale at Coach

Spring may be just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you need to pay full price to get in on the latest street style trends.
Coach is currently one of many retailers offering massive savings on spring-ready styles, all at prices up to 50 per cent off. From retro-inspired wedges to sleek and edgy basics, they’ve truly got something for everyone.
Take a look at some of the top sale picks below, and get ready to start the countdown to warm weather in 3,2,1...
Viviana Skimmer
These flats, with a mini stud detail embellishing the soles, are a step above the rest.
SHOP IT: Coach, $98 (originally $195)
Mckenna Driver
Add a bright splash of colour to any look with these comfortable and functional leather driving shoes.
SHOP IT: Coach, $98 (originally $195)
Odetta Wedge Sandal
The sleek silhouette features Coach’s signature bronze hardware for an easy day-to-night style that’s polished, yet understated.
SHOP IT: Coach, $98 (originally $195)
Bowery Bootie
For an updated take on the classic Chelsea boot, these suede stunners have an extra dose of edge thanks to their metallic studded trim.
SHOP IT: Coach, $138 (originally $275)
Faye Loafer Slide With Painted Floral Bow Print
Florals for spring? We say go for it, especially if you’re looking to add a whimsical touch to your next casual look.
SHOP IT: Coach, $52 (originally $175)
Jae Espadrille Sandal
The ‘70s are back in full force, and these platform espadrilles are the perfect way to inject a hint of vintage appeal to your spring wardrobe.
SHOP IT: Coach, $112 (originally $375)
Kloe Slide
A luxe twist on a poolside staple, this slide sandal is crafted with plush shearling and features the signature Coach logo print.
SHOP IT: Coach, $148 (originally $295)
Kennedy Sandal
Animal print is still going strong this season, and these strappy sandals are an easy and subtle way to get in on the trend.
SHOP IT: Coach, $98 (originally $195)
Casey Espadrille With Mini Vintage Rose Print
Make a bold statement in these patterned espadrilles that are perfect for spring with their all-over pink floral pattern.
SHOP IT: Coach, $45 (originally $150)
