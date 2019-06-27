Steph Curry Had a Lot of People Hating on His New 'Holey Moley' Golf Show

From Good Housekeeping

NBA star Steph Curry is the executive producer of the new ABC summer golf show, Holey Moley.

At first, viewers seemed disinterested or skeptical about the mini-golf TV series. But then, a lot of folks changed their minds.

Holey Moley airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Golden State Warriors' guard Stephen "Steph" Curry may have received some intense criticism when promoting his new mini-golf show Holey Moley. But now, it looks like Steph may have the last laugh.

Steph is serving as the executive producer of the new competition series, which airs every Thursday night on ABC. To sum it up, the show is basically an epic mini-golf tournament with all sorts of fun obstacles and absurd challenges involved. Think a putt-putt competition mixed with elements from the hit show Wipeout.

Initially, when Steph promoted the show on his Twitter page, some of his followers were less-than-enthused with his involvement.

I want everybody to check out my new series, Holey Moley, tonight on ABC 8/7 cst. It’s mini-golf like you’ve never seen it before! @holeymoleyabc #HoleyMoley pic.twitter.com/JNOnKBN1Ef - Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 20, 2019

"I'd rather stick pins in my eyes," one follower rudely tweeted. Others simply replied, "hard pass" and "no thanks" to Steph's ask to tune in. And then, of course, there were those who were confused as to why Steph was the EP of a mini golf show since he's, you know, kind of a big deal in the NBA.

But then, the first episode aired, and everything changed. "I thought #HoleyMoley was going to be stupid ... But then someone got hip checked by an oversized fake windmill into fake oversized tulips within the first 2 minutes and I’m hooked," one fan tweeted. "Holey Moley is an amazing show. Only 4 minutes into it," a different viewer said. Plenty more dished out similar compliments, saying Steph's program is actually "genius."

