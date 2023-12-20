Stephen Colbert on Biden’s age: ‘Let’s change the subject’

Photograph: YouTube

Stephen Colbert

Late-night hosts talked more about Trump’s fascist rhetoric on the campaign trail, where he has referred to enemies as “vermin” and said immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country”. Many have compared his language to that of Hitler, who also referred to people as “vermin”. The comparison, as Stephen Colbert pointed out on the Late Show, has invoked Godwin’s law, which states that any time people start fighting on the internet, someone will inevitably reach for the Hitler comparison.

“I see it all the time in my Facebook smoothie group,” Colbert joked. “You put chia seeds in with pineapple? Why don’t you annex Jamba Juice, you VitaMix führer.”

“Because of this, some say comparing Trump to Hitler is just more internet hyperbole,” he continued. But not the creator of the concept, Mike Godwin, who told Politico that the comparison was apt because “Trump knows what he’s doing.”

“OK, that’s scary,” said Colbert. “That’s like the guy who invented the five-second rule saying, ‘do not eat that Cheeto off the floor! That’s what Hitler would do.’”

In other presidential news, aides for Joe Biden are reportedly worried about the president overextending himself at the age of 81 by “working long hours, or riding a bike, or nodding too hard, excessive blinking”, Colbert quipped.

“But Biden doesn’t see it that way,” he added. According to aides, the president frequently reports that he “feels so much younger than my age”.

“Well, good for you, sir! You don’t look one day over let’s change the subject,” Colbert joked.

And despite being ordered by a Georgia court to pay a whopping $148m to two election workers he defamed, Rudy Giuliani continued to repeat falsehoods about them outside the courthouse, on Newsmax and on Steve Bannon’s podcast. “He says it everywhere he goes,” said Colbert. “He even said it to his current roommates, two seagulls on South Street Seaport.”

On Tuesday, the same election workers sued Giuliani again to permanently stop him from lying about them. “Well, normally I would say don’t kick a man when he’s down,” Colbert noted, “but in Rudy’s case, go for it!”

Seth Meyers

On Late Night, Seth Meyers also reacted to reports that Biden tells aides he feels younger than his age. “And I’m sure he does, but it doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence when you walk around saying, ‘Man, I feel 73!’” Meyers said.

As for the two Georgia election workers who filed another lawsuit against Giuliani after he continued to make false statements about them publicly – “Only Rudy could lose a $148m lawsuit and say, ‘All right, time for double or nothing!’” said Meyers.

A new poll found that three in 10 people who voted for Donald Trump want a president who is willing to break rules and laws. “And in an act of desperation, Biden ripped the tags off his mattress,” Meyers joked.

And another poll found the approval rating for the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, to be 6%. “Incidentally, 6% is also what he’s buffering at”, Meyers quipped.