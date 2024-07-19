Stephen Mangan's private canal-side home in Primrose Hill is 'chaos'

Those tuning into Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday night will no doubt delight in a sneak peek into the otherwise unseen home of I'm Alan Partridge star, Stephen Mangan.

The comedian, 56, appears on the show alongside his lookalike sister, Anita, who has previously illustrated the childrens' books her famous brother has written.

The siblings film Celebrity Googlebox from an eccentric living room (Channel 4)

The brother-sister duo has previously been seen on the much-loved telly-watching show from an eccentric living room with a deal velvet sofa covered in flowers positioned against a dark blue wall covered in framed artwork.

Anita and Stephen have filmed Celebrity Gogglebox from both of their homes (Channel 4)

Though little is known about Stephen's home, he did offer a snippet of insight to the Evening Standard in a 2020 interview. "I’ve been in Primrose Hill about 30 years," the Episodes star revealed.

An insight into Mangan's home (Instagram)

"I live with my lovely family — three boys and a missus [actress Louise Delamere]. It’s a busy household. I have to do any work before school finishes, when they’ll all pour in and the chaos will begin."

You may also like

The actor also reflected on being a Londoner. "It’s such a melting pot, such a mishmash of professions and races — its diversity is its joy," he told the Standard. "Anyone who wants to be a Londoner can be a Londoner — come and live here and you’re in."

Stephen Mangan and Louise Delamere are raising three sons in Primrose Hill (Jeff Spicer)

According to On The Hill, the Hang Ups star has also previously lived on Gloucester Avenue, Princess Road, and Chalcot Square.

Stephen lives by a canal (Dave Benett)

The actor's London abode is near a canal which provides the perfect backdrop for his regular runs. "Depending on my mood I run out to Wembley, which is greener, or the other way through King’s Cross and Hackney, a bit more urban. You’re not in the city but not in the countryside, either. It’s its own little magic space," he said.

Stephen's childhood home

Stephen and his artist sister reflected on their upbringing in a joint interview with The Guardian in 2022. The siblings grew up in Ponders End in Enfield surrounded by family as their uncle Paddy lived just up the road with his children.

Stephen lives in Primrose Hill (Instagram)

At 13, Stephen moved out of the family home and into boarding school on a scholarship. "I read a lot of Enid Blyton and believed leaving home would be full of adventures, so I jumped at the chance," Stephen admitted.

"Of course, when I got there I realised it was just a school that you went to sleep in. I hated it and felt completely homesick. Suddenly it was almost like Anita and the rest of my family were a group of four that I’d visit every few weeks."

Anita illustrates Stephen's childrens' books (Instagram)

The siblings continued to live apart into adulthood as Anita went to live in Spain and the star of The Split moved to Cambridge to study law.

Stephen Mangan has a close relationship with his sister (Dave Benett)

DISCOVER: Celebrity Gogglebox's Stephan Mangan opens up about tragic family loss

The Mangans reflected on their close relationship in conversation with The Bath Magazine. "We have always been close and have been making each other laugh since we were children," Anita said. "Now we’re still making each other laugh – and our readers too (hopefully!)."