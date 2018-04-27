Steven Gerrard Set To Become Next Rangers Boss

From Esquire

As one of the greatest-ever players to have graced the Premier League, many fans and pundits in world football lamented the fact that Steven Gerrard never truly tested himself outside of English shores.

Rejecting the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan during his playing days, Anfield’s favourite son looks set to rectify those opportunities spurned as a player by testing himself abroad as a manager in… the Scottish Premiership.

The former Liverpool captain is odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Rangers, with The Gers current boss Graeme Murty expected to relinquish his role at the end of the current campaign.

Gerrard, who is currently in charge of Liverpool’s under 18s, turned down the chance to become MK Dons manager back in November 2016, but talk of a switch to Glasgow has picked up pace after Rangers chairman Dave King was pictured at Anfield during Liverpool’s 5-2 dismantling of Roma on Tuesday night.

And if that wasn’t enough to convince the most sceptical of supporter, Gerrard was also present at the Old Firm derby last month and has previously waxed lyrical about Scotland’s most successful club in past interviews.

Speaking in November last year, after his Liverpool under ’18s had beaten Rangers’ equivalent at Ibrox, Gerrard said: “I'll never forget when I'm invited to Ibrox, it's an iconic stadium. I've got a lot of respect for this football club and its history and tradition.”

If Gerrard does in fact move north of Merseyside it would undoubtedly set up the perfect Old Firm showdown against his former manager Brendan Rodgers, the current boss of Rangers’ most-hated rivals Celtic.

Now all we need next is for Joe Allen to make the switch to the Scottish Premiership, and La Liga’s days as the most talent-loaded division will be all but over.

